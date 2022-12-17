 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. Wrestling Roundup

H.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Patton’s Stephens finishes 2nd at Maiden tournament

Patton

MAIDEN — Kamden Stephens finished second for the Patton wrestling team at Saturday’s Maiden Christmas Classic individual tournament.

Stephens, wrestling at 195 pounds, fell in the championship match by pin to Hendersonville’s Alex Maximov.

Parker Winters (120) and Sheldon Jordan (220) also wrestled for the Panthers at the event, falling in the consolation bracket.

For Draughn, Gaston Garrison (120), Jacen Pope (138) and Hampton Blackwell (182) were in action. Blackwell advanced to the quarterfinals for the Wildcats.

East Burke at Foard tournament

Grayson Phillips (126) secured a podium finish for the Cavaliers, finishing third at the Foard Tough individual tournament on Saturday in Newton.

Phillips won the third-place match by pin over the host Tigers’ Toby Bowman.

Cody Bryant (113), Brody Burns (220) and Joshua Hess (285) reached the quarterfinals for EB. Zachary Ward (132), Connor Mobley (138) and Zeke Pierce (195) also were in action for East Burke.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

