H.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Patton swept at Bandys tri-match
H.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Patton swept at Bandys tri-match

Patton

CATAWBA — The Patton wrestling team was swept at Monday’s nonconference tri-match at Bandys, falling to the host Trojans 69-12, to North Lincoln 45-27, and to North Gaston 55-18.

A trio of Panthers wrestlers picked up two wins on the evening as Sawyer James (126) picked up pins versus Bandys and North Lincoln, Eliseo Ramirez scored a pair of pins against North Lincoln and North Gaston, and Skyler Phillips (195) won a 7-3 decision versus North Lincoln and by forfeit against North Gaston.

Other winners for PHS (5-10) included Luke Parker (113; pin vs. Bandys), Danny Marshall (182; pin vs. North Gaston), Boston Carswell (220; pin vs. North Lincoln) and Nicholas Parlier (285; forfeit vs. North Lincoln).

Patton returns to the mat as the Panthers host the Big Cat Invitational on Saturday.

Avery County 70, Freedom 12

The Patriots (1-12) lost to the two-time defending state champion Vikings — who boast four returning individual state champions — in Newland late Monday with only six wrestlers available for the non-league bout due to injuries and illness.

Freedom’s wins came from Davion Lowdermilk (132; pin) and Alejandro Campos (113; forfeit).

The Pats were back in action late Tuesday in another nonconference match at rival McDowell.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

