Hail Mary pushes Newton-Conover over EB in heartbreaking loss (with video)

The loss dropped EB to 1-3 overall, 0-2 in CVAC play.

“You hate it for the kids that it comes down to just a few seconds,” EB coach Derrick Minor said. “But we missed some opportunities in the first half where if we took advantage, it wouldn’t have even been that close.

“You just try to tell the kids, you know, God has a plan in everything. And even though we don’t understand it right now and it hurts a lot, we just have to keep working and trying to learn and get better. That’s all you can do. With the schedule the way it is, we don’t have time to dwell on it too long.”

After EB struggled to move the ball for three periods, it suddenly found the end zone on back-to-back plays to take its first lead with 6:39 left.

Luke Wilson recovered a fumble near midfield, and the Cavs went to a heavy set and methodically churned out 48 yards on 11 plays capped by Blane Fulbright’s 1-yard touchdown run to trim the gap to 9-6.

Following a short Newton punt, Fulbright got the carry again and ran to his right, found a cutback lane and burst through it back up the middle 60 yards right into the field-house end zone to make it 12-9.