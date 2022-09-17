Hampton’s 4 TD runs help Freedom erase halftime deficit

CONCORD — Four touchdown runs by B.G. Hampton and forced turnovers by the defense propelled the Freedom football team to a 46-29 nonconference victory on Friday night at Central Cabarrus.

However, Freedom coach Justin Hawn said the Patriots (3-2) need to quit hampering themselves before entering Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action in two weeks.

He called 11 penalties for 100 yards in the Patriots' final non-league game "unacceptable." Freedom enters NWC play on the road against Hibriten on Sept. 30.

"We have to stop that if we're going to play deep into the playoffs," Hawn said. "We just can't do that."

Senior running back Hampton led the offensive attack by rushing for 217 yards on his 23 carries behind the offensive line against Central Cabarrus. He scored touchdowns on runs of 8, 5, 45, and 42 yards.

The first score tied the game at 7-7 after the Vikings opened the game by blocking a Freedom punt and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown. Hampton’s second touchdown, combined with Barnett’s conversion run, gave Freedom its first lead at 22-21 early in the third quarter after the visitors trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Hampton scored again not long after to make it 28-21 Patriots, and his final run established the final score.

"B.G. had a big night," Hawn said. "I credit the offensive line for playing the way we practiced the run game."

The Patriots finished the night with 265 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jaylen Barnett, with an eight-yard run in the first quarter to make it 14-7 in favor of FHS, and running back Jaiden Belin, with a seven-yard run to put the Pats up 34-21 early in the fourth quarter, rounded out the offensive touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Demarcus Lowrance, returning from an injury, and the defense joined the scoring parade when he picked off a pass and ran 60 yards for a touchdown and a 40-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Carson Dyson and Julian Castro also intercepted passes for the defense, which forced Central Cabarrus into a lost fumble, too.

"The defense stepped up when we needed," Hawn said. "They made big turnovers in the second half. We were able to capitalize on some."

Barnett and Landon Cox combined for 55 yards on nine completions. The receiving corps was led by Tavion Dula (5-52) and Avery Pollard (3-5).

Jake Kota made a pair of extra-point kicks for the Patriots.

Freedom will enjoy a bye next week before jumping to league play in Lenoir on Sept. 30.