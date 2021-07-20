Hemphill, Garrison lead squad to 87-66 victory in East-West Game (with video)

“Offensively, my shot was not falling, so I had to try something new with driving,” Hemphill said. “That worked for me tonight. I got in there and battled.”

Another Garrison trip to the foul line two minutes later made it 15-8.

After the West built up a 47-31 halftime lead, Hemphill earned another trip to the free throw line with 4:12 left in the third quarter, hitting both for a 63-47 West lead. After the East responded with a basket, Hemphill scored again when Carver grabbed a steal and fired it up the court on a Hemphill fast break for another layup.

On the next trip down the floor, Garrison broke out of a bit of a cold shooting start. Carver brought the ball down the court and fired it inside to Cuthbertson’s Maddie Dillinger, who kicked it back out to Garrison on the wing for a 3-pointer to make it 68-49 West late in the third quarter.

“I had to just keep shooting,” Garrison said. “If you miss the first one, take the next. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have. Just keep shooting and don’t stop. Here, we’re all good. So, you have to show aggression and be tough from the first play of the game. That’s what you’ve got to do.”

Garrison was a pre-game captain, a starter and an academic all-star for the West team.