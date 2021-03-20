Hibriten rolls past Draughn 56-6

LENOIR — For the second week in a row, the Draughn football team faced a top-tier Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent and took a loss in a rout, this time falling at Hibriten, 56-6, on Friday night.
With the setback, the Wildcats (2-2 NWFAC) fell to .500 after winning their first two games.
Draughn’s offense struggled to move the ball from the outset. Freshman Nigel Dula, who was the Wildcats’ leading rusher for the game with 82 yards on 18 carries, found the sledding much tougher early on with just 15 yards on 10 first-half carries.
Hibriten quickly got busy piling up points, however, with quarterback Daren Perry leading the Panthers to their first three touchdowns on 37- and 26-yard runs and a 16-yard TD pass to Marcus Jones. A 35-yard pick-six by Hibriten’s Joseph Estes meant the Wildcats headed into the locker room at halftime down 35-0.
The Panthers put up two more long rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 49-0 going into the finale frame and threatening to hand Draughn its first shutout of the season.
But with 5:31 left in the game, freshman quarterback Eli Tillery delivered a scoring strike to Desmond Hedrick, who made a one-handed catch in the end zone from 31 yards out to finally put Draughn on the board and give the DHS offense a little something to build on going forward.
Draughn coach Chris Powell was proud of his team’s effort, regardless of the final score.
“Our kids didn’t lay down,” he said. “So, that going forward is a huge plus for us. The kids know what they can do if they come out and work hard. I saw something in our kids tonight and the score doesn’t really indicate how hard our kids played.
“Against a great team like Hibriten, you can’t make that many mistakes, and we made too many of them. But I saw a lot of fight in our kids tonight. We’ll go back to work this week and get ready for these last three and see what we can do.”
Hedrick added 57 yards passing for DHS and Dula caught four passes for 25 yards.
The Wildcats will enjoy homecoming next Friday night against NWFAC foe Foard.
Corey Carroll can be reached at sports@morganton.com.