Catawba Valley 2A Conference
Bunker Hill 45, Lincolnton 37
Maiden 36, East Burke 22
Newton-Conover 47, West Caldwell 14
West Lincoln 36, Bandys 28
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference
Brevard 63, East Rutherford 15
Chase 23, Freedom 20
Hendersonville 49, R-S Central 20
Polk County 57, Patton 12
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Cuthbertson 42, South Caldwell 0
Oak Grove 56, Hibriten 13
Sun Valley 48, Alexander Central 0
Watauga 56, North Davidson 14
BYE: Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference
Avery County 7, Rosman 0
Draughn 38, Owen 0
Mitchell 29, Madison 9
BYE: Mountain Heritage