HOF coach Pete Stout, who led Freedom from 1987-90, dies at 86

BERMUDA RUN — Pete Stout, an NCHSAA Hall of Fame football coach who guided the Freedom program for four seasons from 1987-90, died this past week in Davie County at the age of 86.

Born Carlton Eugene Stout on Feb. 26, 1936, in Haw River, Stout made his name first as a four-year letterman both on the gridiron and the basketball court at Catawba College after graduating from Haw River High School in 1954, then as head football coach at a succession of high schools including Altamahaw-Ossipee, Western Alamance, Salisbury Boyden, Burlington Williams and Freedom, according to his obituary, along with a four-year stint at the collegiate level at his alma mater — which he shared with fellow Freedom coach and NCHSAA Hall of Famer Jug Wilson — from 1983-86.

His most successful run was from 1976-82 at Williams, where his teams won a pair of undefeated 3A state championships from 1980-81 and strung together 43 straight wins, according to the NCHSAA. Stout’s coaching resume also included two 3A state runner-up finishes, a trio of WNCHSAA titles in 1971 and from 1973-74, and a 22-6-1 playoff record.

He also has been enshrined in the Rowan County Sports and Catawba College Sports halls of fame.

His Freedom teams made successful runs and featured a future NFL player in Leon Johnson, along with a number of other standouts, and were part of a prep coaching career that wrapped up with 234-63-14 overall record, according to the NCHSAA.

He went 2-2 during in the Fat Friday rivalry with East Burke, which was hotly contested in that era, winning 42-23 in his 1987 debut and 20-7 in 1989.

Robert Crawley, a former Freedom player who then got his high school coaching career started under Stout, described his former boss as a master of Xs and Os.

“He took somebody who was green, a rookie — I had been helping Coach (John) O’Neil at Oak Hill Junior High — under his wing,” Crawley said. “I thought I knew all about football and Coach Stout proved to me I didn’t know a thing about football. I took a lot of lessons from him for coaching the defensive line later on. ... You talked football with Coach Stout every day of the year. You didn’t get to talk about New Year’s or anything. If he saw you, you ended up talking about football.

“If you went into his office in the weight room there at Freedom, there would be a play drawn up. He’d hand you a marker and say, ‘Alright, stop this. This is what you’re lined up in. Figure out how to stop this play.' You’d sit there trying to figure out how in the heck (to do it). Every time you’d make a move, he’d say, ‘I can beat that.’ And then you got him, ‘No coach, you can’t do that,’ and then he’d sit there and study on it, what he could change. What little bit of tweak without changing formations?”

Chip Lewis, one of Stout’s Freedom standouts in the late ’80s, described him as not just a coach, but as a father figure and someone who guided his players’ lives in the right direction.

“For me, there’s probably no other man who I respected more than Pete Stout,” Lewis said. “For me, and probably for Freedom High School at that time, I don’t think we could have had a better coach under the circumstances. He was the type of person who always did what was right for the individual and the team, regardless of whether he thought it was going to cause wins or losses.

“He was going to do what was right.”

Including Lewis, Stout inspired quite a few of his players to get into coaching themselves. Former player Billy Whisenant, who was on the ’89 and ’90 teams, remains on the Patriots’ staff for the 2022 season.

“I didn’t realize how bright and smart he was until I got into (coaching) myself,” Whisenant said. “When you look back at some of the things he was doing, running the triple option and a two-platoon system. ... He had the ability to find what made you tick and push that button.”

Stout is survived by his wife, Millie, along with two sons, Gray Carlton and Jeffrey Glenn, along with several grandsons. A first memorial service was held on Saturday at Catawba College and another will be held this coming Saturday at 10 a.m. at Burlington Memorial Stadium.