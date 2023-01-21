Host Cavaliers defeat rival Draughn 58-45 for 1st win of season in Icard

ICARD — A 19-7 first quarter set the tone for the East Burke boys basketball team, which earned its first home victory of the season by defeating nonconference county rival Draughn 58-45, ending a three-game losing skid to the Wildcats.

The Cavaliers scored the game’s first nine points, supplied by Caleb Hudson, Barger Shook and Ian Cox.

John Robert Abernathy, D’Andre Moore and Tanner Woody made first-quarter baskets to pick up the slack for Draughn.

Eli Tillery scored 10 second-quarter points, including 7 of 8 free throws, with Zaydin Pritchard adding a 3-pointer to give Draughn a six-point deficit at the halftime break.

The Wildcats gained a 34-30 lead in the third quarter before the Cavaliers scored 11 consecutive points to grab the lead back heading into the fourth quarter.

There was only one tie, 41-41, before EB pulled away for the win, sparked by six of Shook’s game-high 21 points, including a fourth-quarter dunk.

Cox (18 points) and Hudson (10) followed Shook in double figures with Sylas Coleman (five), Ben Mast (two) and Jacob Dellinger (two) rounding out the Cavaliers’ scoring.

Tillery led the Wildcats with 16 points followed by Moore (11), Zaydin Pritchard (six), Ethan Miller (five), Abernathy (three), Woody (two) and Eli Pritchard (two).

FRIDAY

Maiden 57, East Burke 33

The Cavaliers (3-13, 1-7 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) couldn’t keep the momentum going to end the week, dropping a league contest by 24 points on the road in Maiden.

East Burke fell behind quickly, trailing 18-6 after one quarter. The host Blue Devils held a 10-4 edge in the second quarter to make it 28-10 at halftime. The third quarter also went the way of Maiden 14-5 as EB faced an insurmountable 42-15 deficit heading into the final period. That frame did go 18-15 in favor of the Cavs, but that merely trimmed a little off the final deficit.

Junior wing Zack Crawford led East Burke with seven points. Dellinger (five), Hollan Cline (four), Cox (four), Hudson (four), Shook (four), Mast (three) and Jay Dixon (two) also scored for the visitors.

Landon Teague (11 points) and Jalen Robinson (10) finished in double figures to lead the Blue Devils.

GIRLS

East Burke 59, Draughn 46

In a tightly contested hardwood battle Thursday, the Lady Cavaliers completed the season sweep over the nonconference county rival Lady Wildcats.

The opening quarter ended with an 8-8 tie before EB took the second quarter 14-6 to lead by eight at the halftime break.

Draughn took the third quarter 18-14 to cut EB’s lead to four, 36-32, behind Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy combining for 11 points.

EB claimed the final period 23-14 despite Ella Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder and Taylor Holder dropping 3-pointers for the Lady Wildcats.

Kara Brinkley led the Lady Cavaliers with 23 points as Braelyn Stilwell (16 points, six steals) and Aubree Grigg (10 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures.

Kassie Turner (eight points) and Journi McDowell (two) were other EB scorers. Taylor Bostain pulled down six rebounds on her birthday.

Zoe Rector (12 points) and Ella Abernathy (11) led the Lady Wildcats in double figures with Jenna Abernathy (eight), Snyder (six), Holder (five), Emilee Cook (two) and Maddison Powell (two) rounding out the scoring for DHS.

FRIDAY

East Burke 62, Maiden 38

The Lady Cavaliers (15-1, 8-0 CVAC) continued their storm through the conference, remaining perfect with a 24-point victory on the road in Maiden to end their week.

The game was tied 10-10 after a quarter, but East Burke used a 19-9 edge in the second period to go up 29-19 at the intermission. The third quarter also belonged to the visitors 15-6 as they went up 44-25, and EB led the fourth frame 18-13 to settle the final margin.

Brinkley again led the Lady Cavs, posting 19 points. She was joined in the double digits by Stilwell, who tallied eight. Grigg (eight), McDowell (seven), Kamiah Lawing (six), Turner (five) and Bostain (two) did the rest of the scoring for the first-place visitors.

The Lady Blue Devils did put two players in double figures with Kennedie Noble (20 points) and Kynsea Pugh (12) doing the vast majority of the hosts’ scoring.