Host Draughn teams eliminated in 1A first round

VALDESE — A stellar season for the Draughn boys basketball team highlighted by regular-season and tournament league championships in its debut season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference did not progress further in the state playoffs.

The No. 7 West seed and host Wildcats were toppled by No. 26 Mountain Island Charter in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs late Tuesday, 73-63.

The Wildcats held a 10-4 lead early in the opening quarter of play before the visiting Raptors, led by O’Marion Ferguson’s eight of 23 total points, became a much harder to stop.

Draughn (18-7) was able to hold a 19-15 lead going into the second quarter, but Mountain Island Charter won the second quarter 27-10 off nine points from Ferguson and 10 points from Cole Hart to lead by 13, 42-29, at the half.

Two Zaydin Pritchard 3-pointers sparked a 10-2 run for the Wildcats to open the third quarter, but the Raptors made two 3s of their own to bump their lead back up to 11.

Baskets by Draughn’s Daylin Pritchard and Eli Tillery were able to whittle down the deficit again to two points, 51-49, heading into the fourth quarter.