Host Draughn teams eliminated in 1A first round

VALDESE — A stellar season for the Draughn boys basketball team highlighted by regular-season and tournament league championships in its debut season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference did not progress further in the state playoffs.
The No. 7 West seed and host Wildcats were toppled by No. 26 Mountain Island Charter in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs late Tuesday, 73-63.
The Wildcats held a 10-4 lead early in the opening quarter of play before the visiting Raptors, led by O’Marion Ferguson’s eight of 23 total points, became a much harder to stop.
Draughn (18-7) was able to hold a 19-15 lead going into the second quarter, but Mountain Island Charter won the second quarter 27-10 off nine points from Ferguson and 10 points from Cole Hart to lead by 13, 42-29, at the half.
Two Zaydin Pritchard 3-pointers sparked a 10-2 run for the Wildcats to open the third quarter, but the Raptors made two 3s of their own to bump their lead back up to 11.
Baskets by Draughn’s Daylin Pritchard and Eli Tillery were able to whittle down the deficit again to two points, 51-49, heading into the fourth quarter.
Mountain Island Charter scored the next five points, and a Daylin Pritchard basket marked the last time Draughn came within single digits of the Raptors.
Daylin Pritchard, a senior, scored a team-high 21 points in his last game at DHS as Tillery also scored in double figures with 11.
GIRLS
No. 19 Swain County 66, No. 14 Draughn 60
The host Lady Wildcats (18-7) fell to Swain County by six points in their first-round loss.
Swain took over late, going on a 13-4 run to deflate the Lady Wildcats' chances at winning their 1A playoff debut.
The visiting Lady Maroon Devils led 15-8 after one quarter before Draughn came alive on a 7-0 run with baskets by Bailey Bryant and Regan Winkler and an Ella Abernathy 3-pointer to tie the score at 15.
The Lady Wildcats gained their first lead, 18-17, off another Abernathy 3 and extended the lead to 20-18 off an Aubrie Snyder rebound basket.
The next six points went to Swain and were scored by senior Mazie Helpman, who finished with a game-high 31.
Bryant and Kaitlyn Kincaid were able to get points back for Draughn to trail by one, 28-27, at the halftime break.
The third quarter opened with the lead switching hands six times consecutively with Snyder pushing the Lady Wildcats ahead three of those times.
An 8-0 run by Swain County dug a seven-point deficit for Draughn before Winkler, Kincaid, Jenna Abernathy and Katie Cozort stepped up to force a 45-45 tie going into the fourth quarter.
Draughn was able to lead by six, 53-47, on a Winkler basket and a pair of free throws by Ella Abernathy and Kincaid, before Swain finished it off.
Snyder led Draughn with 14 points and eight rebounds and Ella Abernathy and Kincaid each added 10 points.
