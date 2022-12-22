Host East Burke comes out on top of the 12th annual Burke Brawl event

ICARD — The county’s four wrestling teams met once again Wednesday at East Burke for the 12th annual Burke Brawl.

In a unique format with all four squads competing in six dual matches, Patton came out on top as this year’s county champions with five Panther grapplers finishing at the top of their respective weight classes.

Those included Caleb Clark (145), Burke Wilson (152), Nicholas Parlier (160), Anthony Ramirez (170) and Kamden Stephens (195).

East Burke and Freedom followed with four weight class champions apiece with Cody Bryant (113), Grayson Phillips (126), Zachary Ward (132) and Connor Mobley (138) representing the Cavaliers and Jeulenea Khang (106), John Aguilar Ramirez (120), Fredy Vincente Perez (220) and Nathan Vue (285) representing the Patriots.

Hampton Blackwell (182) was the lone Draughn wrestler to earn an individual county championship with Jean Garcia (106/113), Andres Garcia Lopez (120), Landon Clark (138/145), and Colton Lukomski (160) winning 2 of 3 matches.

For the overall dual match scores, the Cavaliers won all three matches against county competition Draughn 60-18, Patton 48-30 and Freedom 33-30 led by three pins from Phillips.

Ward (two pins), Mobley (decision, pin), Bryant (pin), Zeke Pierce (195; technical fall, pin), Hue Xiong (120; pin), Bryson Wheeler (145; pin), Patrick Hernandez (220; two pins) and Joshua Hess (285; pin) were other leading Cavalier grapplers.

Freedom earned two wins over Patton 39-36 and Draughn 57-18 with Perez (two pins, decision), Vue (two pins) and Ramirez (two decisions) leading the Patriots.

Khang earned one win by pin as Trenton Walker (113; pin), Hank Hall (126; pin), Marco Velasquez (132; pin), Jimmy Velasquez Morales (138; pin), Trevor Throneburg (152; decision), and Kevin Agustin Hernandez (195; pin) being other key Freedom grapplers.

Patton got its lone dual win over Draughn 48-30 as Stephens finished with three pins for the Panthers.

Wilson (two), Parlier (two) and Clark also earned wins by pin with Ramirez earning all his wins by forfeit.

Other Panther match-winners included Luke Parker (126; two pins) and Sheldon Jordan (220; pin).

Blackwell earnes all his wins by forfeit. Garcia, Lukomski and Clark represented the Wildcats with each earning a win by pin.