Host L-R leads Day 1 of Donald Ross

The host Lenoir-Rhyne men’s golf team led Monday’s 36 holes on Day 1 of the 54-hole Donald Ross Intercollegiate at Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

Led by second-place individual Liam Waldron, the Bears shot 284 in the first round and 279 in the second round on Monday to lead Belmont Abbey by four strokes heading into the final day of action late Tuesday. Waldron shot a 69 in the first round and a 67 in the second round.

Matthew Raybould (T-7th), Tyler Hashmi (T-9th), Jack Alward (T-26th) and Dawson Walker (T-33rd) bolstered the Lenoir-Rhyne effort on the opening day.

Following Belmont Abbey in second were Anderson (+6), Mount Olive (+7), Coker and Erskine (both +10), Wingate (+12), Catawba (+14), King (+18), the Lenoir-Rhyne B squad (+32), Glenville State and Fayetteville State (both +33), Sandhills and Emmanuel (both +39), Chowan (+53), Mars Hill (+67), Johnson and Wales (+89) and Pfeiffer (+109).

For Sandhills, Morganton native and Patton High graduate Carson Witherspoon finished the opening day second on the team and tied for 33rd overall. He shot a 74 in the first round and a 72 in the second round.