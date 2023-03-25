Patton High School principal Dillon Sain recently announced Hayden Huffman as the Panthers' new head volleyball coach.

Huffman has been coaching volleyball since 2017 on the AAU circuit in the region and nationally.

“We are excited to have Coach Huffman take over our volleyball program,” said Sain. “Coach Cindy Powell has done a great job over the past several years building our volleyball team into a consistent, well-respected program. We look forward to continued success in volleyball.”

Added Patton athletic director Jeff Williams: “I look very much forward to working with Hayden. I feel that Coach Huffman gives us the best chance to continue with the successes that Coach Powell has ingrained into our school’s program. Coach Huffman brings enthusiasm, as well experience at a very competitive level of play.”

“I am excited to coach on the high school level and take over such a well-established program,” Huffman said. “I can't wait to grow the sport of volleyball and watch these young ladies do great things on and off the court.”

Huffman currently is the head coach of 15 Elite at Carolina Select Volleyball Club in Hickory and has been with Select for three years. She graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree, double-majoring in peace, war and defense and political science.

In high school, Huffman was a varsity starter at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte and played club at Cape Fear Volleyball Club (now East Coast Volleyball Academy) in Wilmington. She played the libero/defensive specialist position, played on the club volleyball team at UNC-Chapel Hill and started coaching in 2017 during college with Chapel Hill Volleyball Club.

In 2019, Huffman coached the 14 National team to a third-place finish in the 14 Premier division at AAU Nationals in Orlando, Florida, and a second-place finish at the Big South National Qualifier in Atlanta, earning a bid to compete in USAV Nationals.

After graduation and during the pandemic, Huffman moved to Hickory and began coaching at Carolina Select Volleyball Club in the fall of 2020. Since being at the club, she has coached approximately seven teams and led various passing and libero clinics during the offseason.

Huffman currently resides in Hickory. She grew up in Holden Beach, but her parents are from this area. Her father went to Hickory High School and her mother went to Freedom High School.

Outside of volleyball her hobbies include hiking, surfing and tutoring.