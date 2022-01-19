Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores twice, Hurricanes roll past Bruins 7-1

Ullmark played the rest of the way for Boston, stopping 20 shots. Patrice Bergeron had the lone goal for the Bruins, who were 1 of 5 on power plays.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said he’s having trouble finding superlatives to describe what Slavin provides on a nightly basis when he’s on the ice.

“I think you get to a point where you just expect it," Brind’Amour said. "It doesn’t seem like he missed a beat.”

Boston started the night on an emotional high retiring the No. 22 of Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first Black player, in a pregame ceremony.

The Hurricanes had all the energy when the puck dropped, skating through Boston’s defenders with little resistance at times and capitalizing on the Bruins’ lackadaisical puck handling.

“We just didn't have it tonight and they were clearly much better than us,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Everyone watching could tell they were more competitive in every area of the ice.”

Both teams got boosts to their lineups, returning key defensemen off the COVID-19 list.