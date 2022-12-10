JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Freedom boys split with Patton

The Freedom JV boys basketball team salvaged a season split with crosstown nonconference rival Patton, winning 73-65 at home in Morganton on Friday night after losing the season-opener on Nov. 22 at PHS.

The JV Patriots (3-3) were led by four players in double figures, including Gabe Ferguson (22 points), Jonah Griggs (13), Kristafer Creekmore (12) and Amari Williams (11).

The JV Panthers (3-3) were paced by Cayden Roscoe (16 points) and Brady Davis (11).

East Burke 42, Draughn 40

Jay Dixon scored five points in the final 64 seconds to help the visiting non-league JV Cavaliers (1-3) pull out their first victory of the winter by two points Friday evening in Valdese.

Dixon’s basket with 1:04 left and a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds remaining helped him finish with a team-high 16 points for EB. Owen Hartmann added 10 points for the visitors.

D’Andre Moore scored a game-high 22 points for the host JV Wildcats (1-2) and Blair Cooper added 10.

Hickory 47, Freedom 26 (THU.)

The visiting JV Patriots fell in nonconference action Thursday on the road in Hickory, leading 14-8 after a quarter but being held to just 12 points in the final three frames.

Griggs posted a team-high seven points for FHS.

GIRLS

East Burke 44, Draughn 43

The JV Lady Cavaliers (2-1) outscored the host JV Lady Wildcats 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a one-point non-league victory Friday evening in Valdese.

Addy Fortenberry, with 21 points, and Hermione Avelar Garro, with 13, paced East Burke’s come-from-behind victory.

Jacey Davis, with 18, led Draughn (1-1), which held advantages of 10-5 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 35-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Freedom tops Hickory (THU.)

The JV Lady Patriots (3-2) collected a nonconference win Thursday on the road in Hickory.

No more details were available.