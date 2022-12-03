JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Freedom tops EB 59-44 to collect 1st win

The Freedom JV boys basketball team defeated rival East Burke 59-44 in nonconference play at home in Morganton late Friday for its first win of the season.

The JV Patriots (1-2), who led 16-12 after one quarter, 32-28 at halftime and 48-37 after three periods, were led by 15 points from Braxton King, along with nine apiece from Ke’Andre Davis and Gabe Ferguson and eight more from Jonah Griggs.

The JV Cavaliers (0-3) were paced by 12 points each from Luke Demiter and Cannon Morrison. Jay Dixon added nine more for the visitors.

Draughn 55, Patton 46

The JV Wildcats (1-0) won their season-opener late Thursday at home in Valdese, sparked by a 14-0 run out of the gate to start the non-league game.

DeAndre Moore (18 points) and Blair Cooper (15) scored in double figures for Draughn with Grady Wooden adding nine and Tate Jensen eight.

Brady Davis led the JV Panthers (2-1) with 13 points and Lane Barrier added 10 points, including seven third-quarter points in attempt to lead a rally.

Hickory 56, Freedom 46 (THU.)

The JV Patriots fell by 10 at home in Morganton late Thursday to non-league rival Hickory.

Freedom led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 24-10 in the second frame and never could recover. The JV Red Tornadoes’ lead was 46-40 after three frames.

Ferguson led the way for FHS with 15 points and Amari Williams added eight more.

GIRLS

Freedom 38, East Burke 34

The JV Lady Patriots (2-1) finished the game with an 8-3 run to defeat East Burke by four late Friday at home in Morganton.

Freedom led 7-6 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime before East Burke used a 12-5 third quarter to take a 24-19 lead into the final quarter. Alayhia Caldwell led FHS with 21 points and Emily Kania and Natalie Tankersley supplied six more apiece.

The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-1) were paced by Addy Fortenberry (14 points) and Hermione Garro (seven).

Hickory 35, Freedom 27 (THU.)

The JV Lady Patriots fell behind 9-2 after a quarter but responded to lead 18-14 at the half before being outscored 21-9 the rest of the way in Thursday’s non-league loss at home in Morganton.

Kania led the way for FHS with eight points and Kaylee Skinner added six more.