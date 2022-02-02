 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Patton boys stay perfect in MF7 play
0 Comments
JV Basketball Roundup

JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Patton boys stay perfect in MF7 play

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bkb

The Patton JV boys basketball team built a 17-5 lead after a quarter and never looked back, topping Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent R-S Central at home late Tuesday in Morganton, 69-35.

The JV Panthers (9-5, 5-0 MF7) stayed unbeaten in league play this winter thanks to 16 points from Tylar Johnson. Noah Goodman added 12 more points in the victory.

Haidyn Hartman joined them in double figures with 10 points in the win.

Freedom 46, South Caldwell 38 (OT)

The JV Patriots (9-5, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) jumped above .500 in league play with an overtime home win late Tuesday in Morganton.

Freedom trailed by two, 17-15, at halftime but rallied to the end of regulation and outscored the visitors 11-3 in the overtime period behind five points from Cody Bollinger.

Bollinger (17 points) and Kaidence Johnson (13) led FHS in scoring in the win.

East Burke 44, Bunker Hill 25

The JV Cavaliers (6-7, 3-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) drew nearer to .500 both overall and in conference action with a comfortable road win late Tuesday in Claremont.

Barger Shook (eight points) and Zack Crawford (six) led East Burke to the win.

A trio of Cav players added three more points apiece.

GIRLS East Burke tops Bunker Hill

The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-12, 1-6 CVAC) gained their first win of the winter late Tuesday on the road in Claremont. No more details were available.

South Caldwell 44, Freedom 18

The JV Lady Patriots (2-9, 0-3 NWC) dropped what will be their final game on the season late Tuesday at home in Morganton. The team will not play any more games due to injuries and illnesses, the school announced Wednesday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert