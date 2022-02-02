JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Patton boys stay perfect in MF7 play

The Patton JV boys basketball team built a 17-5 lead after a quarter and never looked back, topping Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent R-S Central at home late Tuesday in Morganton, 69-35.

The JV Panthers (9-5, 5-0 MF7) stayed unbeaten in league play this winter thanks to 16 points from Tylar Johnson. Noah Goodman added 12 more points in the victory.

Haidyn Hartman joined them in double figures with 10 points in the win.

Freedom 46, South Caldwell 38 (OT)

The JV Patriots (9-5, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) jumped above .500 in league play with an overtime home win late Tuesday in Morganton.

Freedom trailed by two, 17-15, at halftime but rallied to the end of regulation and outscored the visitors 11-3 in the overtime period behind five points from Cody Bollinger.

Bollinger (17 points) and Kaidence Johnson (13) led FHS in scoring in the win.

East Burke 44, Bunker Hill 25

The JV Cavaliers (6-7, 3-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) drew nearer to .500 both overall and in conference action with a comfortable road win late Tuesday in Claremont.