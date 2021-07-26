KICKS radio schedule includes 5 Burke games

LENOIR — KICKS 103.3 Radio (WKVS-FM) out of Lenoir announced its broadcast schedule for the fall 2021 high school football season with five Burke County games on the schedule and each county team appearing in the lineup at least one time.

All games, broadcast through the station’s Scoreboard sports team, go live for pregame at 7 p.m. before 7:30 p.m. kickoffs. Broadcasts can be heard at 103.3 FM or online at gofoothills.com.

The first game on KICKS for Burke County teams will be in Week 2 when county rivals Patton and Draughn meet on Aug. 27 in Valdese for what now is a nonconference game. The Wildcats won the teams’ most recent meeting this past spring, 39-21, in Morganton. Draughn is going for its third straight win in the series overall after also scoring a 44-6 victory in 2019.

Draughn will be heard on KICKS again on Sept. 24 for Week 6 action. That evening, the Wildcats will travel to Newland to face new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Avery County. The teams have split their last two meetings in nonconference play, with the Wildcats winning, 48-22, at home in 2019 to avenge a 32-28 road loss in 2018.