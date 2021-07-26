KICKS radio schedule includes 5 Burke games

LENOIR — KICKS 103.3 Radio (WKVS-FM) out of Lenoir announced its broadcast schedule for the fall 2021 high school football season with five Burke County games on the schedule and each county team appearing in the lineup at least one time.
All games, broadcast through the station’s Scoreboard sports team, go live for pregame at 7 p.m. before 7:30 p.m. kickoffs. Broadcasts can be heard at 103.3 FM or online at gofoothills.com.
The first game on KICKS for Burke County teams will be in Week 2 when county rivals Patton and Draughn meet on Aug. 27 in Valdese for what now is a nonconference game. The Wildcats won the teams’ most recent meeting this past spring, 39-21, in Morganton. Draughn is going for its third straight win in the series overall after also scoring a 44-6 victory in 2019.
Draughn will be heard on KICKS again on Sept. 24 for Week 6 action. That evening, the Wildcats will travel to Newland to face new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Avery County. The teams have split their last two meetings in nonconference play, with the Wildcats winning, 48-22, at home in 2019 to avenge a 32-28 road loss in 2018.
Freedom will make its KICKS season debut two weeks later on Oct. 8 for a Week 8 visit to Sawmills to take on South Caldwell, a longtime Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe. The teams did not play this past spring due to COVID-19 issues, but the Patriots are going for their eighth straight win over the Spartans, having won each NWC contest following a 2012 non-league loss.
The next week, on Oct. 15, East Burke will be live on 103.3 FM for a Week 9 home game in Icard versus new Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent West Lincoln. The Cavaliers and Rebels met in nonconference play each season from 2017-19, with EB taking the first of those games by a 32-26 score in overtime at home. West Lincoln won the following two meetings.
Two weeks later on Oct. 29, East Burke will help cap off KICKS’ regular season broadcast schedule with a Week 11 trip to Gamewell to take on CVAC foe West Caldwell. The teams will continue their conference rivalry from the past two seasons, with the Cavaliers winning each matchup, including 18-13 this spring. EB also topped the Warriors in a 2018 non-league game.
The remainder of KICKS 103.3’s fall 2021 prep football radio schedule includes South Caldwell at West Caldwell on Aug. 20 in Week 1, Hibriten at West Caldwell on Sept. 3 in Week 3, Hibriten at Shelby on Sept. 10 in Week 4, West Caldwell at Newton-Conover on Sept. 17 in Week 5, South Caldwell at Watauga on Oct. 1 in Week 7, and Alexander Central at Hibriten on Oct. 22 in Week 10.
KICKS 103.3 FM Radio notes that the broadcast schedule is subject to change.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.