KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Athleticism the key word for top Cavalier squads

Editor’s note: This is the 12th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.

BOSTIC — Like its county counterparts, East Rutherford’s conference history with Burke schools is confined to last decade or so.

The Cavaliers took their two turns in the South Mountain 2A/3A Conference from 2009-13 with Freedom and Patton and then in 2013-17 with Draughn and East Burke, but aside from that, East Rutherford has been exclusively a nonconference school since its 1962 opening.

It, too, was a member of the WNCHSAA’s Southwestern 3A Conference at its founding and stayed in that league all the way up until 2000 before a four-year stay in the Midwest 2A Conference when ER dropped down to that classification. But the Cavaliers were back in the Southwestern in 2005 when it became a split league and also have spent the past four years in the SWC as a straight 2A conference.

But now, just as with Chase and R-S Central, East Rutherford is renewing its short-lived conference rivalry with Patton as the schools join the brand-new Mountain Foothills 7 2A.