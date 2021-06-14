KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Baseball, volleyball teams set pace for Rosman

DHS baseball coach Mason Biddix said he hasn’t come into contact with the Tigers even going back to his playing days with the Wildcats, but hopes to learn more as the new league begins

“Going into a new conference like that, you don’t really have scouting reports or anything like that from teams that far away,” Biddix said. “That’s almost like a playoff matchup. But we’ll definitely try our best to get contact with those who have played them and just see what we can get.”

The Rosman volleyball team led the way this school year not just for Lady Tigers’ sports, but for the athletic program as a whole with a second-place result in the SMC by going 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the league, advancing to the second round of the 1A state playoffs.

In fact, the Lady Tigers finished fourth or better in the SMC in each season of the outgoing four-year alignment, finishing third with a record of 12-10 overall and 7-5 in conference in 2019, fourth with a record of 10-15 overall and 5-7 in conference in 2018, and fourth with a record of 8-15 overall and 6-6 in conference in 2017.