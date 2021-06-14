KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Baseball, volleyball teams set pace for Rosman

Editor’s note: This is the first of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
ROSMAN — When it comes to Burke County’s new prep conference opponents for the 2021-22 NCHSAA realignment, Draughn’s westernmost Western Highlands 1A/2A adversary might be the most unfamiliar.
Rosman High is located in a distant corner of Transylvania County, confined to the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference since 1993. But now, the Tigers are joining the Wildcats in branching out a bit. Before now, the school’s only real contact with Burke teams came as the Tigers shared a spot in the Appalachian 1A Conference with Morganton’s N.C. School for the Deaf from 1977-84.
Carrying the banner for Rosman athletically the past few seasons have been its baseball and volleyball squads, with baseball in particular shining before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Before a mid-pack SMC finish in this spring’s shortened schedule and an abbreviated campaign the year before, the Tigers were last seen in a full season on the diamond winning the league title in 2019 with a 14-2 record, going 17-4 overall en route to a first-round playoff exit. The year before, a 14-2 league record was good for second in the SMC as Rosman finished 15-6-1 overall with a first-round postseason loss.
DHS baseball coach Mason Biddix said he hasn’t come into contact with the Tigers even going back to his playing days with the Wildcats, but hopes to learn more as the new league begins
“Going into a new conference like that, you don’t really have scouting reports or anything like that from teams that far away,” Biddix said. “That’s almost like a playoff matchup. But we’ll definitely try our best to get contact with those who have played them and just see what we can get.”
The Rosman volleyball team led the way this school year not just for Lady Tigers’ sports, but for the athletic program as a whole with a second-place result in the SMC by going 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the league, advancing to the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
In fact, the Lady Tigers finished fourth or better in the SMC in each season of the outgoing four-year alignment, finishing third with a record of 12-10 overall and 7-5 in conference in 2019, fourth with a record of 10-15 overall and 5-7 in conference in 2018, and fourth with a record of 8-15 overall and 6-6 in conference in 2017.
Notably, Rosman did not post a win in football or boys basketball this school year. The girls basketball team, however, was third in the SMC at 9-5 overall and 7-5 in league play, its best result in the outgoing alignment. Rosman softball was fifth in the conference with a 5-9 record.
Rosman also has track and field, cross country, wrestling and golf, but currently does not field soccer, tennis or swimming teams for boys or girls.
