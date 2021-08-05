KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Blue Devils carry football tradition back to CVAC

Second-year EB coach Derrick Minor faced the Catawba County foe annually during his time at Foard, and the Cavs played Maiden seven times — in both league and nonconference games — from 2007-18, so there is an all-around degree of familiarity between the programs that also share the distinction of being guided by the late Hall of Fame coach Tom Brown.

“They’re a familiar opponent,” Minor said. “When I was at Foard, we had to face them every year. We faced them in the playoffs, too. We kind of have an idea of who we’ll be facing, so it won’t be anything new, but they’ve got a pretty good group of skill guys over there. We expect them to probably be one of the top teams in the conference. They’ve got talent on both sides of the ball and are a really well-coached group a kids over there. They’re very athletic.

“(Familiarity) helps a lot just because you’re not walking into the unknown. So, there is some familiarity even though schemes have adjusted over the years. But it does give you a little sense to where you’re familiar with who you’re going to play.”

Maiden also brings a recent girls tennis state championship with it to the CVAC. In 2018, the Lady Blue Devils went 19-3 overall at 7-0 in the South Fork before dispatching Durham School of the Arts in the NCHSAA 2A dual-team state championships.