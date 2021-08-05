KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Blue Devils carry football tradition back to CVAC

Editor’s note: This is the 16th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
MAIDEN — Two communities with longstanding high school football traditions will be reunited as league opponents starting this fall as Maiden rejoins the Catawba Valley 2A Conference alongside East Burke.
Dating back to 1969, the Blue Devils have partaken in conference rivalries with eastern Burke County schools on multiple occasions, occupying the Southern District 7 2A and 3A conferences with Hildebran High School up until that school’s closure in 1974. Maiden and the Cavaliers then spent one turn together in the CVAC from 2009-13 before going their separate ways.
Now, the conference series is back and comes on the heels of a resurgent spring 2021 season for EB in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and a South Fork 2A Conference championship for the Blue Devils. Maiden went 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the SFC this spring for their title, which bookended the school’s South Fork run after it started with a conference championship at 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the league in 2017. In between those titles, Maiden finished fourth in 2018 (8-4, 4-3) and second in 2019 (9-4, 5-2) for a pretty successful tenure in that conference.
Second-year EB coach Derrick Minor faced the Catawba County foe annually during his time at Foard, and the Cavs played Maiden seven times — in both league and nonconference games — from 2007-18, so there is an all-around degree of familiarity between the programs that also share the distinction of being guided by the late Hall of Fame coach Tom Brown.
“They’re a familiar opponent,” Minor said. “When I was at Foard, we had to face them every year. We faced them in the playoffs, too. We kind of have an idea of who we’ll be facing, so it won’t be anything new, but they’ve got a pretty good group of skill guys over there. We expect them to probably be one of the top teams in the conference. They’ve got talent on both sides of the ball and are a really well-coached group a kids over there. They’re very athletic.
“(Familiarity) helps a lot just because you’re not walking into the unknown. So, there is some familiarity even though schemes have adjusted over the years. But it does give you a little sense to where you’re familiar with who you’re going to play.”
Maiden also brings a recent girls tennis state championship with it to the CVAC. In 2018, the Lady Blue Devils went 19-3 overall at 7-0 in the South Fork before dispatching Durham School of the Arts in the NCHSAA 2A dual-team state championships.
And in volleyball, Maiden finished either first or second in each of its four seasons in the South Fork, winning the conference at 23-5 overall and 13-1 in the league in 2019 in between runner-up results from 2017-18 and again last season.
