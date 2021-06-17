KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Brevard volleyball team already familiar for Patton

Editor’s note: This is the second of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
BREVARD — After years as an occasional playoff and nonconference opponent, Brevard High will finally get a regular taste of Burke County prep sports starting this fall.
As Patton joins the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, the Blue Devils will do so alongside them with the schools’ most recent meeting being a big one — a BHS home volleyball win in the 2019 NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals.
The league union will be the first between Brevard and any Burke team since at least 1969, during which time the Blue Devils have spent the vast majority of their seasons in the Western Conference, at both the 2A and 3A classifications.
Though the Lady Blue Devils slipped to a midpack volleyball finish this season, their other three campaigns in the outgoing four-year alignment produced back-to-back Mountain Six 2A Conference championships in 2019 (26-6, 10-0) — including that 2A West Regional final appearance after beating Patton — and 2018 (21-6, 9-1) and a runner-up result in 2017 (10-14, 6-4).
“They had a pretty strong team (in 2019),” said PHS volleyball coach Cindy Powell. “Obviously, they beat us, but it did take four games. I think we competed well to take one. But I think with this new conference, we’re going to have to enter every game ready to play and be competitive.”
PHS has faced similar caliber of competition the last four years in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with Foard, the back-to-back reigning state champion. In fact, it was the Lady Tigers who dealt Brevard a season-ending blow in 2019 a round after the win over Patton.
Two boys sports also stand out for Brevard. Football finished top three in the Mountain Six each year of the outgoing alignment, including a title at 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference en route to a third-round playoff berth in 2019.
And boys tennis never lost a league match in the Mountain Six’ four-year run, winning a championship in each of the three full seasons. The Blue Devils also were undefeated conference champions in their last year in the Western N.C. 2A/3A Conference in 2016.
The softball team was mostly successful in the Mountain Six, especially early on with a second-place finish in 2018 (19-4, 8-2) and a third-place result in 2019 (17-7, 10-5). That program also met up with East Burke in the second round of the 2016 2A state playoffs, an 11-3 Blue Devils home victory.
Other notable recent campaigns include a second-place baseball finish in 2019 (12-9, 11-4) and a runner-up girls basketball finish in 2019 (18-7, 7-3). Brevard’s best boys hoops finish in the outgoing alignment came this past winter with a fourth-place result at 3-7 (5-8 overall).
Brevard also offers boys and girls soccer, golf, track and field, indoor track and swimming and wrestling and girls tennis.
Next up: Madison, new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent for Draughn.
