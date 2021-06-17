KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Brevard volleyball team already familiar for Patton

Editor’s note: This is the second of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.

BREVARD — After years as an occasional playoff and nonconference opponent, Brevard High will finally get a regular taste of Burke County prep sports starting this fall.

As Patton joins the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, the Blue Devils will do so alongside them with the schools’ most recent meeting being a big one — a BHS home volleyball win in the 2019 NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals.

The league union will be the first between Brevard and any Burke team since at least 1969, during which time the Blue Devils have spent the vast majority of their seasons in the Western Conference, at both the 2A and 3A classifications.

Though the Lady Blue Devils slipped to a midpack volleyball finish this season, their other three campaigns in the outgoing four-year alignment produced back-to-back Mountain Six 2A Conference championships in 2019 (26-6, 10-0) — including that 2A West Regional final appearance after beating Patton — and 2018 (21-6, 9-1) and a runner-up result in 2017 (10-14, 6-4).