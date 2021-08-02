KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Champion girls hoops, boys soccer pace Red Devils

Editor’s note: This is the 15th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
NEWTON — In each of the last two full-length NCHSAA prep girls basketball seasons, East Burke and Newton-Conover took turns ending each other’s year.
In 2019, the Lady Cavaliers defended their home court for a 77-56 victory over the Lady Red Devils in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. One postseason later, Newton-Conover invaded Icard and came away with a 58-55 overtime win in the 2A West Regional final.
Now, that thrilling series will continue as a conference rivalry after a four-year alignment that largely saw the two squads run roughshod through their respective leagues.
Newton-Conover, winners of 45 consecutive regular-season league games, will join the Catawba Valley 2A Conference alongside East Burke starting this fall, continuing that recent girls hoops rivalry and renewing a conference series that previously ran from 2009-13 during the teams’ previous turn in the CVAC.
Other than that, N-C and Burke County teams have no conference history together since the early days of the WNCHSAA, once a western North Carolina counterpart to the NCHSAA.
The Lady Red Devils basketball team parlayed their 2020 victory over EB into a 2A state championship at 29-2 overall and 14-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference. Newton-Conover followed that up with a third-straight SFC title and a second-round playoff visit at 15-1 overall and 14-0 in conference play this past season. The 2018-19 campaign that ended at the Lady Cavs’ hands produced a 25-5 overall record and a South Fork title at 14-0 in league play.
“I think they’re going to be very tough,” said East Burke girls basketball coach Crystal Bartlett. “With Coach (Sylvia) White, you know you’re always going to see a great coach. She’s always competitive, and it’s always fun to coach against somebody with her knowledge.
Bartlett said that due to roster turnover, the recent meetings won’t provide a lot of preparation for conference matchups beyond basic schemes, noting that N-C combines some holdovers with some new players she hasn’t yet seen.
Newton-Conover’s boys soccer team has been similarly successful, going 27-0-2 and 14-0 in the South Fork en route to a 2A state title in 2017, beating Patton in the regional final to get there. The Red Devils followed it up with another SFC championship at 23-4-1 overall and 12-1-1 in league action with a state runner-up finish in 2018. N-C has back-to-back second-place SFC finishes since then, going 19-4-1 overall and 12-2 in conference in 2019 with a third-round playoff trip and 9-2-2 overall and 9-1-2 in the league with a playoff appearance this past season.
Other highlights for Newton-Conover over its four-year South Fork stay centered on football, including a second-place Red Devils finish in 2017 at 6-1 (9-3 overall) and a third-place result in 2019 at 5-2 in the SFC and 8-5 overall.
