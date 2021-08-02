KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Champion girls hoops, boys soccer pace Red Devils

The Lady Red Devils basketball team parlayed their 2020 victory over EB into a 2A state championship at 29-2 overall and 14-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference. Newton-Conover followed that up with a third-straight SFC title and a second-round playoff visit at 15-1 overall and 14-0 in conference play this past season. The 2018-19 campaign that ended at the Lady Cavs’ hands produced a 25-5 overall record and a South Fork title at 14-0 in league play.

“I think they’re going to be very tough,” said East Burke girls basketball coach Crystal Bartlett. “With Coach (Sylvia) White, you know you’re always going to see a great coach. She’s always competitive, and it’s always fun to coach against somebody with her knowledge.

Bartlett said that due to roster turnover, the recent meetings won’t provide a lot of preparation for conference matchups beyond basic schemes, noting that N-C combines some holdovers with some new players she hasn’t yet seen.