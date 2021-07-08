KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Football tradition runs deep for Mitchell

Editor’s note: This is the eighth of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
BAKERSVILLE — Over the past seven seasons, the Mitchell football team has established itself as one of the true powerhouse 1A teams in the state of North Carolina.
Annually earning that classification’s bid out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the Mountaineers have advanced at least to the second round of the playoffs in every season dating back to 2014. In 2017 and 2019, Mitchell made it to the third round. The 2016 season saw a fourth-round berth. And in 2015, MHS made it all the way to the NCHSAA 1A state title game.
The Mountaineers have won 75 total games over that span, including 28 in WHC league action, compared to just 17 losses, with only eight of those coming from conference games. That includes a shortened season this past spring that saw Mitchell finished tied and undefeated atop the WHC standings with Mountain Heritage.
But despite having played at the 3A, 2A and 1A classifications since its establishment in 1978, Mitchell has never played in a conference with a Burke County team. That’s no longer the case, and the task falls to Western Highlands newcomer Draughn as it joins the league of which Mitchell has been a member since 1985.
“We don’t know much about them. I saw them play on film once maybe two years ago from a nonconference game that they had played,” said DHS football coach Chris Powell. “The bad thing about going into a new conference like this with all new teams is you don’t have a little bit of a knowledge base on them. But what we do know is Mitchell is big, strong and physical. They’re a typical mountain team. They’re going to be strong and big up front.
“We know that for us to compete at a high level for conference championships, Mitchell’s one of those teams that we’ve got to be able to beat. We’ve got to be able to prepare and compete with them to go and do what we want to do.”
Other than football, Mitchell’s top calling card has been girls basketball. The Lady Mountaineers finished 16-1 overall (10-0 WHC) last season for a WHC title and a fourth-round playoff run. A runner-up league finish and back-to-back third-place results preceded that. The Mitchell girls won four playoff games in 2019-20 and made second-round appearances in each of the first two seasons of the outgoing four-year alignment.
On the boys side, MHS finished second in the conference last season at 10-6 overall and 7-3 in the WHC after a run of three straight third-place outcomes.
Mitchell also offers baseball, softball, volleyball, wrestling and boys golf and boys and girls cross country, soccer and track and field, but is not listed as offering boys and girls swimming and indoor track and girls golf.
