KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Football tradition runs deep for Mitchell

“We don’t know much about them. I saw them play on film once maybe two years ago from a nonconference game that they had played,” said DHS football coach Chris Powell. “The bad thing about going into a new conference like this with all new teams is you don’t have a little bit of a knowledge base on them. But what we do know is Mitchell is big, strong and physical. They’re a typical mountain team. They’re going to be strong and big up front.

“We know that for us to compete at a high level for conference championships, Mitchell’s one of those teams that we’ve got to be able to beat. We’ve got to be able to prepare and compete with them to go and do what we want to do.”

Other than football, Mitchell’s top calling card has been girls basketball. The Lady Mountaineers finished 16-1 overall (10-0 WHC) last season for a WHC title and a fourth-round playoff run. A runner-up league finish and back-to-back third-place results preceded that. The Mitchell girls won four playoff games in 2019-20 and made second-round appearances in each of the first two seasons of the outgoing four-year alignment.

On the boys side, MHS finished second in the conference last season at 10-6 overall and 7-3 in the WHC after a run of three straight third-place outcomes.