KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Hendersonville strong in soccer, boys hoops, girls tennis

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
HENDERSONVILLE — Despite competing in the NCHSAA’s 1A, 2A and 3A classifications over the past 50-plus years, Hendersonville hasn’t had much contact with Burke County schools.
That will change this year as the Bearcats accompany Patton in joining the new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, which won’t have much in the way of any historic rivalries for the Panthers but will provide several strong Hendersonville squads to play.
The Bearcats are masters of the soccer field, with the girls team winning Mountain Six 2A Conference titles in undefeated fashion in each of the three full seasons of the outgoing four-year alignment, a feat that also stretches back to the team’s final season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference in 2017.
The Hendersonville boys have been almost as good, winning Mountain Six titles this past season and in 2018 and finishing runner-up in the other two campaigns.
The teams combined for 10 total playoff victories during their time in that conference.
Patton has a tidbit of familiarity with the boys team from a preseason contest a few seasons back, and a connection was established to the girls squad when former PHS assistant coach Amber McCullough took the reins at Hendersonville for a few seasons up through 2017 before departing for A.L. Brown.
“We actually scrimmaged boys four or five years ago,” said PHS soccer coach Keith Scott. “It was a pretty even game then. They’ve been good, boys and girls, for a long time. I expect that both teams will probably be at the top of the conference, from what I know.”
HHS’ boys basketball team has been a flag-bearer for the school the last few seasons, as well, culminating this past spring with a 2A state championship game appearance and a final record of 16-1 following an undefeated league title. The Bearcats also won the MSC the prior two seasons and were second in their first Mountain Six season.
But perhaps the most impressive Hendersonville squad has been girls tennis. The Lady Bearcats, who are the reigning 2A state champions with this spring’s postseason still ongoing, won the Mountain Six championship in undefeated fashion in each of their four seasons and have lost only two matches overall over that span, both in 2018.
The Lady Bearcats also won two MSC titles in volleyball, bookending the alignment with championships this spring and in 2017 with a pair of midpack finishes in between.
The Hendersonville football team additionally won a conference championship this past season, getting there with a 4-1 mark and finishing 7-3 overall after knocking out Bunker Hill and powerhouse Shelby to advance to the third round of the postseason.