KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Hendersonville strong in soccer, boys hoops, girls tennis

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.

HENDERSONVILLE — Despite competing in the NCHSAA’s 1A, 2A and 3A classifications over the past 50-plus years, Hendersonville hasn’t had much contact with Burke County schools.

That will change this year as the Bearcats accompany Patton in joining the new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, which won’t have much in the way of any historic rivalries for the Panthers but will provide several strong Hendersonville squads to play.

The Bearcats are masters of the soccer field, with the girls team winning Mountain Six 2A Conference titles in undefeated fashion in each of the three full seasons of the outgoing four-year alignment, a feat that also stretches back to the team’s final season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference in 2017.

The Hendersonville boys have been almost as good, winning Mountain Six titles this past season and in 2018 and finishing runner-up in the other two campaigns.

The teams combined for 10 total playoff victories during their time in that conference.