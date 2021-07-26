KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Huskies headed to 2nd league in school history

The Huskies enter the NWC with three straight conference championships in football on their resume, finishing 7-1 (7-0) this past spring, 7-5 (6-1) in 2019 and 10-3 (7-0) in 2018. It’s a notable accomplishment, even for a team jumping up classifications.

“I think three straight conference championships does speak for itself,” said Freedom football coach Justin Hawn. “That shows how well-coached they are, how good their scheme is and that the sort of things they do on an everyday basis seem to be working for them.

“They’re definitely going to be a new challenge in the new conference. They’re a new style of team as an air raid team. That provides another style of offense that you’ve got to prepare for. We’ve got about everything you could have in the conference.”

Hawn has gone up against Ashe before in a playoff game when he was the defensive coordinator for Shelby. He also knows some members of the Huskies’ coaching staff, he said.

Ashe also won a conference championship in boys basketball last season, going 10-4 overall and 10-3 in the MVC. It marked a big step forward for a squad that had finished fifth, sixth and fifth in an eight-team conference in the preceding three seasons.