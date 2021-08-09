KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Lincolnton brings basketball tradition to CVAC 2A

Editor’s note: This is the 17th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
LINCOLNTON — Though less than 30 miles away from East Burke, that distance has been enough to keep Lincolnton High School out of any conference containing a Burke County team for at least the past 65-plus years.
Until now.
As the Wolves join the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, so do the Cavaliers, setting up yet another conference series between mostly unfamiliar foes.
Lincolnton was a founding member of the WNCHSAA in 1929, but by 1954 had migrated to that association’s Southwestern Conference, separated from any Burke schools. The Wolves remained in that league through most of the rest of their WNCHSAA tenure, which lasted until it dissolved in 1977.
But even after joining the NCHSAA, Lincolnton belonged to such leagues as the Western Piedmont 3A or 2A, Big Six 3A, Southern Piedmont 1A/2A, Midwest 2A, Southern District 7 2A and, most recently, the South Fork 2A, never crossing conference paths with Burke County.
Even though times have been a little tougher of late, history tells of a tradition of strength on the basketball court for Lincolnton, particularly on the girls side.
The Lady Wolves won six total state championships in the WNCHSAA (1952, ’54, ’55, ’65) and the N.C. Open (1950, ’73), finishing runner-up on three other occasions. And the Lincolnton boys advanced to the NCHSAA 3A state title game in 1993, falling to Eden Morehead.
The hoops teams accounted for two of Lincolnton’s best team finishes throughout a four-year turn in the South Fork, as in 2017-18 the girls were conference champions at 18-8 overall and 12-2 in the league and the boys finished runner-up at 21-6 overall and 11-3 in the South Fork.
“I know in years in the past, they’ve been good, so they definitely have potential,” said East Burke boys basketball coach Jerome Ramsey. “I’m sure they’ll be athletic at times. And that’s a good basketball area. But I know (the Lincolnton boys) have a new head coach this year (in Phillip Robinson), but I think he is very familiar with their players and has even coached some of their travel teams in the past, so he’ll do a good job.
“I expect them to be pretty good. I heard they have a good middle school team coming in, so I expect them to be pretty tough, especially the next few years.”
Ramsey said he hasn’t faced the Wolves since he was a prep player at EBHS more than 20 years ago.
Elsewhere, Lincolnton has been steady in boys soccer, finishing fourth each year from 2017-19 and third this past season in the South Fork. The girls soccer team posted a pair of top four finishes in the SFC, the baseball team was third in 2018 and the football team scored a best South Fork result of fourth in 2017.