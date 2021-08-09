KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Lincolnton brings basketball tradition to CVAC 2A

The Lady Wolves won six total state championships in the WNCHSAA (1952, ’54, ’55, ’65) and the N.C. Open (1950, ’73), finishing runner-up on three other occasions. And the Lincolnton boys advanced to the NCHSAA 3A state title game in 1993, falling to Eden Morehead.

The hoops teams accounted for two of Lincolnton’s best team finishes throughout a four-year turn in the South Fork, as in 2017-18 the girls were conference champions at 18-8 overall and 12-2 in the league and the boys finished runner-up at 21-6 overall and 11-3 in the South Fork.

“I know in years in the past, they’ve been good, so they definitely have potential,” said East Burke boys basketball coach Jerome Ramsey. “I’m sure they’ll be athletic at times. And that’s a good basketball area. But I know (the Lincolnton boys) have a new head coach this year (in Phillip Robinson), but I think he is very familiar with their players and has even coached some of their travel teams in the past, so he’ll do a good job.

“I expect them to be pretty good. I heard they have a good middle school team coming in, so I expect them to be pretty tough, especially the next few years.”

Ramsey said he hasn’t faced the Wolves since he was a prep player at EBHS more than 20 years ago.