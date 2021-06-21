KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Madison softball familiar playoff opponent for Draughn

Editor’s note: This is the third of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
MARSHALL — Draughn and Madison will be new conference opponents when the NCHSAA’s new alignment takes effect this fall, but the schools are already quite familiar — at least in one sport.
Nearly a decade before their debut as league rivals in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the Wildcats and Patriots first met in the 2A state softball playoffs. They’ve met twice since then, with the stakes of the contests increasing in each successive meeting.
In 2013, No. 3 DHS shocked top-seeded and undefeated Madison with a first-round win in Marshall, 2-0. The rematch didn’t take a long wait with the teams’ second-round meeting the next year becoming a classic as the Patriots took a 4-2 home win in nine innings. And their most recent meeting came in the third round in 2018, that one a 3-0 MHS home victory.
Needless to say, Madison, which won WHC league titles in each of the three completed seasons in the outgoing four-year alignment, will be one of the teams to beat for Draughn and everyone else forming the new-look conference, of which the Patriots have been a member since 1985.
“What little bit I know about them, I learned from going back a couple years ago to when we faced them in the third round of the playoffs,” said Draughn softball coach Chris Cozort. “Year in and year out, they’re solid with 20-plus-win seasons. The good news is they’re in the 2A part of the conference and we’re in the 1A part.”
Including a stint in the Ivy 3A Conference from the school’s opening in 1974 up until ’85, Madison has never been a conference opponent for any Burke County school.
There’s more to the program than just softball, however. The boys on the diamond have been successful, too, winning a WHC championship alongside their softball counterparts this spring and finishing as league runner-up in the last true full season in 2019.
Girls soccer also has stood out, winning a conference title at 10-2, 8-1 this spring after a pair of third-place finishes from 2018-19.
The Patriots and Wildcats have met once in football, providing Draughn with its only playoff victory to date in its first-ever appearance. The host Wildcats took the game 13-7 with a standout defensive performance, but fell in a blowout to Lincolnton in the following round. Madison has fallen on hard times since, going winless in league play since 2017 and overall since 2018.
The Patriots’ boys basketball team has been inconsistent, bookending two second-place WHC finishes with two sub-.500 campaigns in the outgoing alignment.
Madison additionally fields teams in girls basketball, volleyball, boys soccer, wrestling, boys and girls cross country and track and field, and girls indoor track, but doesn’t currently offer boys and girls golf, swimming and tennis and boys indoor track.
