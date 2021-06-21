KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Madison softball familiar playoff opponent for Draughn

Editor’s note: This is the third of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.

MARSHALL — Draughn and Madison will be new conference opponents when the NCHSAA’s new alignment takes effect this fall, but the schools are already quite familiar — at least in one sport.

Nearly a decade before their debut as league rivals in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the Wildcats and Patriots first met in the 2A state softball playoffs. They’ve met twice since then, with the stakes of the contests increasing in each successive meeting.

In 2013, No. 3 DHS shocked top-seeded and undefeated Madison with a first-round win in Marshall, 2-0. The rematch didn’t take a long wait with the teams’ second-round meeting the next year becoming a classic as the Patriots took a 4-2 home win in nine innings. And their most recent meeting came in the third round in 2018, that one a 3-0 MHS home victory.