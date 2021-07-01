KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Mtn. Heritage dominant on hardwood, gridiron

Now, just like Draughn, the Cougars are going 1A, but still are the teams to beat in the WHC.

“I know that they’re a perennial power up in the mountains,” said DHS boys basketball coach Yates Jensen. “From what I know, they’re just very fundamentally sound. They play tough, hard-nosed basketball. They’ll push you around and they’re physical. We know going in that that’s going to be the team to beat. At least that’s our expectation right now.”

Burke County’s last contact with MH hoops came in nonconference boys play early last season as the Cougars defended their home court versus Freedom. And that EB-MH meeting capped three advanced-round playoff encounters last decade as the Lady Cavs took a second-round win on the road in 2015-16 and a third-round road triumph in 2011-12.

The Patton boys also had a recent brush with MH in the playoffs, falling to the Cougars in the third round of the 2017-18 postseason.

In football, a third-place WHC finish this spring belied a recent run of gridiron dominance for the Cougars. Before that, Mountain Heritage was a four-peat league champion, doing so in undefeated fashion the first three years of the outgoing alignment and serving as a one-loss WHC titlist in the final season of the 2013-17 alignment.