KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Mtn. Heritage dominant on hardwood, gridiron

Editor’s note: This is the sixth of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
BURNSVILLE — Certainly no stranger to big-time basketball games, Draughn is about to add a big-time league opponent as it joins the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference in the NCHSAA’s new alignment.
Longtime league member Mountain Heritage will welcome in the Wildcats with a supreme track record in basketball, with the boys and girls squads claiming a combined conference titles seven times during the outgoing four-year alignment plus a second-place finish for the Lady Cougars this spring.
The boys have been untouchable in WHC play, posting 10-0 league records in seasons that finished 13-1, 26-2, 21-3 and 23-2 overall with trips to the second, fourth, third and fourth rounds of the playoffs.
And Mountain Heritage’s girls won a state championship at 29-0 overall in the 2018-19 season — rallying from way down late against East Burke in the regional semifinals that season — setting that up with a 27-2 (10-0) season with a 2A West Regional finals appearance the year before and following up it with seasons of 21-7 (10-0) and 10-3 (8-2) and back-to-back trips to the third round of the state playoffs.
Now, just like Draughn, the Cougars are going 1A, but still are the teams to beat in the WHC.
“I know that they’re a perennial power up in the mountains,” said DHS boys basketball coach Yates Jensen. “From what I know, they’re just very fundamentally sound. They play tough, hard-nosed basketball. They’ll push you around and they’re physical. We know going in that that’s going to be the team to beat. At least that’s our expectation right now.”
Burke County’s last contact with MH hoops came in nonconference boys play early last season as the Cougars defended their home court versus Freedom. And that EB-MH meeting capped three advanced-round playoff encounters last decade as the Lady Cavs took a second-round win on the road in 2015-16 and a third-round road triumph in 2011-12.
The Patton boys also had a recent brush with MH in the playoffs, falling to the Cougars in the third round of the 2017-18 postseason.
In football, a third-place WHC finish this spring belied a recent run of gridiron dominance for the Cougars. Before that, Mountain Heritage was a four-peat league champion, doing so in undefeated fashion the first three years of the outgoing alignment and serving as a one-loss WHC titlist in the final season of the 2013-17 alignment.
Other recent areas of success include second-place WHC softball finishes in 2019 and 2021 and three straight-third place finishes for volleyball.
Mountain Heritage also offers baseball, wrestling and boys and girls soccer, golf, tennis, track and field, cross country and indoor track, but the isn’t listed as currently fielding swimming.
