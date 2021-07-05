KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Old-time Skyline connection rekindled in MF7

Polk went 20-4-1 overall and 15-0 in conference in 2018, advancing to the second round of the playoffs, and followed it up in 2019 by going 18-5 overall and 14-1 in league play en route to another second-round postseason trip. This year’s second-place outcome also resulted in a state tournament berth.

“They’ve been fairly impressive the last few years,” said PHS baseball coach Jonathan Browning. “I expect they’ll probably continue to be competitive in our conference. But as far as firsthand knowledge, I’ve not played them or seen them play. I think it’s going to be really competitive baseball-wise. What their record shows is they ought to be really competitive. I think it’s going to be a good conference for baseball.”

The Lady Wolverines dominated the Western Highlands in volleyball over the outgoing alignment, sweeping the league’s titles. That included a 10-0 (8-0) record this past season before missing out on the playoffs due to COVID-19. Polk went 21-5 (10-0) with a third-round playoff trip in 2019, 20-9 (9-1) with a state championship game berth in 2018, and 23-4 (10-0) with a fourth-round postseason appearance in 2017.