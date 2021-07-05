KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Old-time Skyline connection rekindled in MF7

Editor’s note: This is the seventh of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
COLUMBUS — Half a century ago, Salem and Polk Central were league rivals in the last iteration of the locally legendary Skyline 2A Conference.
Fifty years later, that connection is being rekindled in a sense as Patton and Polk County will be charter members of the newly formed Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference in the new NCHSAA alignment.
Salem and Polk were joined by Drexel, George Hildebrand, Glen Alpine, N.C. School for the Deaf, Oak Hill, Hibriten and Old Fort in that last go-round of the Skyline from 1969-73. Prior to that, Salem teams under coach Roy Waters won Skyline boys basketball titles in 1961, ’62 and ’64 and baseball championships in 1960, ’61 and ’62.
Polk later was reunited with NCSD in the Appalachian 1A Conference, playing against the Bears there from 1977-85.
It’s on the diamond where the Wolverines look poised to make some hay in the MF7. Over the past four years as a member of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, of which Polk had been a member since 2005, the school collected back-to-back league titles in baseball from 2018-19 and finished runner-up in the final standings this spring.
Polk went 20-4-1 overall and 15-0 in conference in 2018, advancing to the second round of the playoffs, and followed it up in 2019 by going 18-5 overall and 14-1 in league play en route to another second-round postseason trip. This year’s second-place outcome also resulted in a state tournament berth.
“They’ve been fairly impressive the last few years,” said PHS baseball coach Jonathan Browning. “I expect they’ll probably continue to be competitive in our conference. But as far as firsthand knowledge, I’ve not played them or seen them play. I think it’s going to be really competitive baseball-wise. What their record shows is they ought to be really competitive. I think it’s going to be a good conference for baseball.”
The Lady Wolverines dominated the Western Highlands in volleyball over the outgoing alignment, sweeping the league’s titles. That included a 10-0 (8-0) record this past season before missing out on the playoffs due to COVID-19. Polk went 21-5 (10-0) with a third-round playoff trip in 2019, 20-9 (9-1) with a state championship game berth in 2018, and 23-4 (10-0) with a fourth-round postseason appearance in 2017.
Both Polk soccer squads have been competitive, with the boys sandwiching in a conference title in 2019 in between runner-up finishes. The girls finished second in the Western Highlands in each of the past three completed seasons.
Polk County boys track won the 1A state team championship in 2018. The Wolverines’ football team claimed the Western Highlands Conference title at 6-2, 3-0 this spring.
Polk also offers softball, wrestling, girls track and boys and girls basketball, golf, tennis and cross country but does not currently offer swimming.
Next up: Mitchell, new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent for Draughn.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.