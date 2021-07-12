KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Patton, R-S to revisit league rivalry from last decade

The Lady Hilltoppers volleyball team won each league title in undefeated fashion in the outgoing alignment and the girls soccer team finished third or better in the SWC in each of the past three completed seasons.

Then, there’s basketball where R-S’ squads finished in podium positions in the SWC at every opportunity over the past four years. That includes three straight runner-up finishes for the girls and a one-loss conference title for the boys with a second-round playoff trip this past season.

PHS boys hoops coach Dennis Brittain’s first two years helming the Panthers were the final two years of the teams’ confluence in the SMAC from 2011-13, and he’s remained pretty familiar with the Hilltoppers since that time.

“They’re going to be really, really good,” Brittain said of R-S. “I know their coach (Greg Wright) pretty well. He comes up to our summer camp every year. They were just here, as a matter of fact. So, I saw them first-hand several times this summer. They don’t have any weaknesses. They’re very deep. They’ve got size. They’ve got athleticism. They’ve got shooters. They really lack in nothing.