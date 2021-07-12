KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Patton, R-S to revisit league rivalry from last decade

Editor’s note: This is the ninth of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
RUTHERFORDTON — Despite its proximity, R-S Central had essentially no conference history with Burke County high schools until last decade.
After the WNCHSAA’s Western 4A Conference split in 1954, R-S was confined to the Southwestern 3A Conference in that association up until 1976, then the league joined NCHSAA and remained relatively unchanged up until 2001 when it became the Southwestern Foothills, then the Southwestern 2A/3A in 2005.
But then, the Hilltoppers took turns in the South Mountain 2A/3A Conference with all four, going up against Freedom and Patton from 2009-13 and then Draughn and East Burke from 2013-17 in two terms around the SMAC before returning to its traditional Southwestern home the past four years.
Now, the sparse league rivalry between adjacent counties is set to return as R-S joins Patton in the new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference for the NCHSAA’s new 2021-25 alignment.
The Hilltoppers will join the conference with a number of competitive squads, including a baseball team that went 17-4 overall and 11-1 as SWC conference champion en route to losing the best-of-three 2A state championship series to Randleman.
The Lady Hilltoppers volleyball team won each league title in undefeated fashion in the outgoing alignment and the girls soccer team finished third or better in the SWC in each of the past three completed seasons.
Then, there’s basketball where R-S’ squads finished in podium positions in the SWC at every opportunity over the past four years. That includes three straight runner-up finishes for the girls and a one-loss conference title for the boys with a second-round playoff trip this past season.
PHS boys hoops coach Dennis Brittain’s first two years helming the Panthers were the final two years of the teams’ confluence in the SMAC from 2011-13, and he’s remained pretty familiar with the Hilltoppers since that time.
“They’re going to be really, really good,” Brittain said of R-S. “I know their coach (Greg Wright) pretty well. He comes up to our summer camp every year. They were just here, as a matter of fact. So, I saw them first-hand several times this summer. They don’t have any weaknesses. They’re very deep. They’ve got size. They’ve got athleticism. They’ve got shooters. They really lack in nothing.
“I expect them to definitely be one of the teams to beat in that conference in men’s basketball, for sure, this coming year. But it always helps to be familiar who you play and know a little bit about them. I pretty much know what their style is. I got to see their personnel. You’ve got to do your homework any time you play somebody.”
Elsewhere, R-S Central also won back-to-back conference titles in softball from 2018-19. The Hilltoppers’ football team, however, finished no better than fourth in the Southwestern Conference over the past four seasons.
