KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Soccer teams lead the way for Owen

Editor’s note: This is the fifth of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
BLACK MOUNTAIN — Though now Draughn’s closest conference opponent by drive time, contact with Owen has been sparse throughout the Wildcats’ dozen-year existence.
That’s all about to change however, as the Warhorses welcome DHS into the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, a league they’ve been part of since 1989 in both straight 2A and split conference arrangements. It was out of the WHC that Owen faced the Wildcats in the first round of the 2A baseball playoffs in 2013, a 6-2 DHS home win, as well as a smattering of other non-league contests versus Burke County opponents in various sports, particularly basketball.
The Owen program’s current contenders come from soccer, however, with both the boys and girls teams being highly competitive in the WHC over the span of the outgoing four-year NCHSAA conference alignment. The squads combined for five league titles and seven podium finishes over that time.
The boys won championships this past year, 2018 and 2017 while the girls topped the standings consecutively from 2018-19. Both of the Warlassies’ WHC championships came in undefeated fashion, as did the Warhorses’ first two before a one-loss title in 2020.
Volleyball has been another competitive sport for the Warlassies, who finished second in the WHC standings in each of the past four years, including double-digit-win seasons from 2018-19.
“My thing is, we need to be prepared no matter who we’re playing,” said Jamie Ward, who coaches both soccer and volleyball for Draughn. “If we’re playing Foard or West Iredell, because that’s the conference we’re used to, going to a smaller-school conference doesn’t mean anything. We’re still preparing as if we’re playing the returning state champions (at Foard).
“Expect the unexpected. You never know because any team can have a good game and any team can have a bad game. You’ve got to be prepared to beat a team with a bad game at any point. If you go in over-confident, that can be your downfall. It doesn’t matter how good you are. You always have to play at a high standard.”
Elsewhere, on the diamonds, both Warhorses baseball and Warlassies softball finished third in league play this spring, with both posting winning records in the conference and finishing .500 or better overall. The Owen football team posted winning conference records to finish third from 2018-19 and the school has enjoyed success in both boys and girls tennis, including an undefeated league title on the court for the Warhorses in 2018.
Hoops has been a trouble spot for OHS, with neither the girls or boys squads posting a winning record overall or in conference since the girls finished at 20-7, 7-3 for second in the WHC in 2017-18.
Owen also fields teams in boys and girls golf, track and field, cross country, indoor track and swimming and wrestling.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald.