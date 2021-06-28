KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Soccer teams lead the way for Owen

Volleyball has been another competitive sport for the Warlassies, who finished second in the WHC standings in each of the past four years, including double-digit-win seasons from 2018-19.

“My thing is, we need to be prepared no matter who we’re playing,” said Jamie Ward, who coaches both soccer and volleyball for Draughn. “If we’re playing Foard or West Iredell, because that’s the conference we’re used to, going to a smaller-school conference doesn’t mean anything. We’re still preparing as if we’re playing the returning state champions (at Foard).

“Expect the unexpected. You never know because any team can have a good game and any team can have a bad game. You’ve got to be prepared to beat a team with a bad game at any point. If you go in over-confident, that can be your downfall. It doesn’t matter how good you are. You always have to play at a high standard.”

Elsewhere, on the diamonds, both Warhorses baseball and Warlassies softball finished third in league play this spring, with both posting winning records in the conference and finishing .500 or better overall. The Owen football team posted winning conference records to finish third from 2018-19 and the school has enjoyed success in both boys and girls tennis, including an undefeated league title on the court for the Warhorses in 2018.