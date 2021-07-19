KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Solid softball team highlights Chase program

Editor’s note: This is the 11th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
HENRIETTA — Over its 60-plus year history, Chase High has juggled conferences quite a bit.
From its inception in 1960 up until 1988, the Trojans belonged to the Southwestern 3A Conference, which was part of both the WNCHSAA and NCHSAA sanctioning bodies. CHS then took one turn apiece in the Southern District 7 2A (1989-93), Apple Country 2A (1993-97), Southern Piedmont 1A/2A (1997 to 2001) and Midwest 2A (2001-05) conferences.
After that, Chase returned to the Southwestern, then a 2A/3A split league from 2005-09 before taking two turns in the South Mountain 2A/3A Conference from 2009-17 and most recently getting four more years in the SWC as a straight 2A conference.
But now, the Trojans are on the move again, headed to the brand-new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference where they will meet with up with Patton as a new conference foe.
Those six decades of existence have seen Chase in conferences with Burke County teams just twice before, both in the SMAC, with Freedom and Patton from 2009-13 and then with Draughn and East Burke from 2013-17.
Now, the adjacent counties of Burke and Rutherford meet up again in the MF7.
The diamonds have been the sites of Chase’s biggest successes in recent years. The softball team, in particular, finished fourth or better in the final standings for each of the three full Southwestern Conference seasons for the outgoing four-year alignment. This spring’s campaign finished at 8-6 overall and 7-5 in league play for fourth, following up a runner-up finish at 18-5 overall and 13-2 in conference in 2019 and a third-place result at 16-8 overall and 10-5 in the SWC in 2018.
“We have not played Chase, but I know all Rutherford County teams are good,” said PHS softball coach Edwin James. “We played East Rutherford three years ago and played them close. I expect the conference to be good. All of our success will depend on pitching. We are excited about the pitcher we have coming up this year.”
In baseball, an 8-6 overall record and 6-6 league slate was good for fourth this spring. In 2019, the Trojans finished second in the Southwestern with a 16-7 overall record and a 10-5 mark in league action.
Other sports haven’t been nearly as kind, especially the hardwoods.
Both the boys and girls teams went winless in the SWC this past season, mustering just one win overall between them. The girls went winless on the season in 2019-20, something the boys did in 2017-18. Neither team finished better than fifth during the last alignment in the SWC, which had six teams for the first two years and seven in the final two.
And in volleyball, records show that Lady Trojans haven’t won a conference game since 2013 and went winless overall last fall.
Next up: East Rutherford, new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent for Patton.
