KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Solid softball team highlights Chase program

Now, the adjacent counties of Burke and Rutherford meet up again in the MF7.

The diamonds have been the sites of Chase’s biggest successes in recent years. The softball team, in particular, finished fourth or better in the final standings for each of the three full Southwestern Conference seasons for the outgoing four-year alignment. This spring’s campaign finished at 8-6 overall and 7-5 in league play for fourth, following up a runner-up finish at 18-5 overall and 13-2 in conference in 2019 and a third-place result at 16-8 overall and 10-5 in the SWC in 2018.

“We have not played Chase, but I know all Rutherford County teams are good,” said PHS softball coach Edwin James. “We played East Rutherford three years ago and played them close. I expect the conference to be good. All of our success will depend on pitching. We are excited about the pitcher we have coming up this year.”

In baseball, an 8-6 overall record and 6-6 league slate was good for fourth this spring. In 2019, the Trojans finished second in the Southwestern with a 16-7 overall record and a 10-5 mark in league action.

Other sports haven’t been nearly as kind, especially the hardwoods.