KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: State champion programs power Rebels into CVAC

“They’re a solid program,” said EB wrestling coach Mark Boyd. “Butch Ross, their coach, does a good job. He gets the most out of his kids that he can. It’s going to be tough with them and Newton-Conover and us in the same conference.

“Butch has a really good youth program that he’s helped run for years, so he gets kids involved in wrestling when they’re 6, 7, 8 years old. He’s been doing that for years with that Top Dawg Wrestling club they run. That way, when they get to high school, you don’t have a lot of kids that it’s their first year wrestling and he doesn’t have to start from the beginning with everybody.”

Even more recently, West Lincoln can boast a 2A state championship in girls golf after the Lady Rebels brought home a team championship earlier this spring.

The football team also is on a solid run, having finished second in the SFC during this past spring’s season. The Rebels won 10 total games in 2019 and placed third in the South Fork final standings in 2018.

Things haven’t gone as well in most other sports for West Lincoln, however, particularly in basketball. The boys team has lost 83 consecutive games, failing to win since early in the 2017-18 campaign. The Rebels did not win a league contest over their four-year run in the South Fork.