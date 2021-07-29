KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: State champion programs power Rebels into CVAC

Editor’s note: This is the 14th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
LINCOLNTON — For those willing to look close enough, the NCHSAA’s new-look Catawba Valley 2A Conference reforms some old connections for both East Burke and West Lincoln.
For the Cavaliers, it marks a return to the CVAC, where they spent 2009-13 for their first alignment after dropping down from 4A to 2A. The Rebels have never been in the CVAC, but joining the league puts them in a conference with a Burke County school for the first time in almost 50 years.
West Lincoln was in the Southern District 7 2A Conference with Hildebran High up until that school’s closing in 1973, and the Rebels stayed in the SD7 all the way up until 1993. The rejoined the conference for another four years from 2013-17.
As West Lincoln joins up with EB and the rest of the new CVAC, they’ll be led by a couple teams that won 2A state championships out of the South Fork 2A Conference over the course of the outgoing alignment.
In particular, the Rebels’ wrestling team won back-to-back dual team state titles from 2018-19, adding to the program’s prestige following state championships in 2000 and 2015.
“They’re a solid program,” said EB wrestling coach Mark Boyd. “Butch Ross, their coach, does a good job. He gets the most out of his kids that he can. It’s going to be tough with them and Newton-Conover and us in the same conference.
“Butch has a really good youth program that he’s helped run for years, so he gets kids involved in wrestling when they’re 6, 7, 8 years old. He’s been doing that for years with that Top Dawg Wrestling club they run. That way, when they get to high school, you don’t have a lot of kids that it’s their first year wrestling and he doesn’t have to start from the beginning with everybody.”
Even more recently, West Lincoln can boast a 2A state championship in girls golf after the Lady Rebels brought home a team championship earlier this spring.
The football team also is on a solid run, having finished second in the SFC during this past spring’s season. The Rebels won 10 total games in 2019 and placed third in the South Fork final standings in 2018.
Things haven’t gone as well in most other sports for West Lincoln, however, particularly in basketball. The boys team has lost 83 consecutive games, failing to win since early in the 2017-18 campaign. The Rebels did not win a league contest over their four-year run in the South Fork.
The Lady Rebels have only been slightly more successful, winning five or fewer total games and finishing sixth or worse in each of the past four seasons in the SFC, including three straight last-place outcomes in their first three years in the conference.
