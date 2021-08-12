KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Trojans, EB rekindle CVAC rivalry from 2009-13

Editor’s note: This is the 18th and final installment intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
CATAWBA — While some of the league rivalries in the reconstituted Catawba Valley 2A Conference are brand-new, there is a little bit of history between the East Burke community and Bandys High School.
The schools previously were together in the CVAC from 2009-13, and Bandys and Hildebran High School were together in the Southern District 7 2A and 3A Conference for several years up until the closure of HHS and merger of the Royals’ programs into the Cavaliers’.
Meetings between the schools have been infrequent since 2013, during which time the Trojans have experienced a mixed bag of success. Some high points of the outgoing NCHSAA four-year alignment include a football league title in the South Fork 2A in 2018, second- and third-place baseball finishes from 2018-19, a second-place softball finish this past spring and a third-place boys soccer result in 2018.
The Lady Trojans volleyball team also finished in the top half of the South Fork the past two seasons, finishing fourth with an 11-11 (8-6) record in 2019 and a 10-3 mark last season.
Tracy Greene already was at the helm for the Lady Cavaliers when the schools were conference rivals up through the 2012 volleyball season, but the teams haven’t faced either other since then.
“I don’t really know a whole lot about them, but I think they return quite a few (players) from last year’s team,” Greene said. “According to what I’ve looked up, I know Maiden and Bandys both finished well in their conference last year. So, I expect those two teams to be really good with Bunker Hill.
“I don’t know exactly what to expect for sure, but I think not having Foard and Patton in our conference may help our chances a little bit.”
While EB won’t have to face those two squads that dominated the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference the past two seasons, they do have the task of preparing for several lesser-known opponents, whether it’s Bandys or someone else new to the CVAC this fall.
“You have to prepare your team to execute,” Greene said. “Make sure you have good serving, execute your own plays, communicate well, make sure you play good defense and working on things like that. Obviously, once you play them, then you can have a little bit better idea of exactly where the attack’s going to come from.”
Bandys also brings a strong girls basketball tradition with it to the CVAC, having finished fourth or better in the South Fork the past three seasons, including a second-place finish at 20-7 overall and 11-3 in the conference in 2019-20. The Lady Trojans won state championships in 1977, 1981, 1982, 1987, 1988 and 1994. The school won a state title in boys hoops in 1982, as well.
BHS also has a history of success in wrestling, winning dual-team state championships in three consecutive seasons from 2004-06.
