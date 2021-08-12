KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Trojans, EB rekindle CVAC rivalry from 2009-13

Tracy Greene already was at the helm for the Lady Cavaliers when the schools were conference rivals up through the 2012 volleyball season, but the teams haven’t faced either other since then.

“I don’t really know a whole lot about them, but I think they return quite a few (players) from last year’s team,” Greene said. “According to what I’ve looked up, I know Maiden and Bandys both finished well in their conference last year. So, I expect those two teams to be really good with Bunker Hill.

“I don’t know exactly what to expect for sure, but I think not having Foard and Patton in our conference may help our chances a little bit.”

While EB won’t have to face those two squads that dominated the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference the past two seasons, they do have the task of preparing for several lesser-known opponents, whether it’s Bandys or someone else new to the CVAC this fall.

“You have to prepare your team to execute,” Greene said. “Make sure you have good serving, execute your own plays, communicate well, make sure you play good defense and working on things like that. Obviously, once you play them, then you can have a little bit better idea of exactly where the attack’s going to come from.”