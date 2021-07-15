KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Vikings sport back-to-back wrestling state titles

Editor’s note: This is the 10th of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall.
NEWLAND — For a brief period of time half a century ago, Burke County was a prep sports conference rival with its northern neighbor, Avery County High School.
Avery County’s 1968 consolidation of Cranberry, Crossnore and Newland high schools into a single central schoolhouse saw ACHS join the WNCHSAA’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference that also was home to Morganton and Valdese.
But since joining the NCHSAA in 1977, Avery has been no more than a nonconference foe for Burke’s schools, staying in the Blue Ridge 2A Conference through 1985 before joining the Western Highlands 2A Conference and remaining ever since, even as Avery dropped to the 1A classification and the WHC became a split league in 2005.
That all changes now as Draughn gets ready to gain membership in the Western Highlands.
While many memories of Avery from 50 years ago center on towering Tommy Burleson, later a basketball star at N.C. State, the story for the Vikings right now is on the mat, where the wrestling team just wrapped up its second straight 1A team state championship.
For all the Vikings’ success, however, contact with Draughn has been rare.
“I really don’t know much about them because we’ve never wrestled them,” said Billy Abee, DHS’ wrestling coach since 2017. “I don’t even know if we’ve been to a tournament they’ve been at. (To win a team title), you’ve got to have good numbers. I know that Avery’s got some good guys. They usually take quite a few to the state tournament, from what I’ve seen. That plays a part in it.”
The schools are more familiar, however, in football, playing each season from 2017-19. Each of those meetings was thrilling in its own right. In 2017, DHS fullback Christian Campbell set two then-school records with 255 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a home win. The 2018 game at Newland saw the Vikings eke out a back-and-forth game, 32-28, as Draughn quarterback Braxton Cox lit it up. And in 2019, Cox (six passing TDs) and the Wildcats stormed past the Vikings at home, 48-22, even as Avery ran 93 offensive plays and attempted 69 passes.
The excitement factor of those games belied any wholesale success for the Vikings, however, as they failed to finish better than fifth or win more than one game in the WHC the past four years.
Lean times have come around lately, as well, in boys basketball with back-to-back shotgun finishes in the Western Highlands standings, as well as on both diamonds where Avery finished fifth each season in softball and last each year in baseball in the WHC in the outgoing alignment.
Girls basketball and boys soccer had some success during that span, however, combining for a quartet of podium finishes with two apiece. Volleyball has three straight fourth-place finishes.
Next up: Chase, new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent for Patton.
