KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Vikings sport back-to-back wrestling state titles

For all the Vikings’ success, however, contact with Draughn has been rare.

“I really don’t know much about them because we’ve never wrestled them,” said Billy Abee, DHS’ wrestling coach since 2017. “I don’t even know if we’ve been to a tournament they’ve been at. (To win a team title), you’ve got to have good numbers. I know that Avery’s got some good guys. They usually take quite a few to the state tournament, from what I’ve seen. That plays a part in it.”

The schools are more familiar, however, in football, playing each season from 2017-19. Each of those meetings was thrilling in its own right. In 2017, DHS fullback Christian Campbell set two then-school records with 255 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a home win. The 2018 game at Newland saw the Vikings eke out a back-and-forth game, 32-28, as Draughn quarterback Braxton Cox lit it up. And in 2019, Cox (six passing TDs) and the Wildcats stormed past the Vikings at home, 48-22, even as Avery ran 93 offensive plays and attempted 69 passes.

The excitement factor of those games belied any wholesale success for the Vikings, however, as they failed to finish better than fifth or win more than one game in the WHC the past four years.