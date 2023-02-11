ICARD — For the fourth time in the last six seasons, the East Burke girls basketball team was able to celebrate the accomplishment of compiling an undefeated conference mark after a 66-19 Senior Night win over Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell.

This year’s Lady Cavaliers (21-1, 14-0 CVAC) joined three Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion teams, which included the 2019-20 squad that featured current seniors Aubree Grigg and Taylor Bostain as freshmen.

Grigg accounted for 18 points, including six points apiece in the first two quarters, and seven rebounds in her final regular-season home game at East Burke.

Bostain, also playing her final regular-season home game, connected on a fourth-quarter 3-pointer and grabbed a handful of second-half rebounds.

“Finishing (this conference season) undefeated is a great feeling,” said Bostain. “We just got to prepare now for next week (in the conference tournament).”

Sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell also scored in double figures with 17 points, as 11 of her first-half points led EB to a 38-8 halftime lead. She captured five steals, as well.

Kara Brinkley (nine points), Journi McDowell (six), Kassie Turner (five), Kamiah Lawing (five), and Maci McNeil (three) completed the Lady Cavalier scoring with Brinkley and Lawing combining for nine rebounds.

The next step to East Burke’s season starts Tuesday as the top-seeded Lady Cavaliers begin their quest for the CVAC Tournament championship.

BOYS

West Caldwell 90, East Burke 63

The Cavaliers (4-18, 2-12 CVAC) fell at home to complete the regular season on Senior Night, honoring four veteran players in Ben Mast, Ian Cox, Caleb Hudson and Hollan Cline.

Despite the dominating performance shown by the visiting Warriors, who won the regular-season conference championship, the Cavaliers managed to produce a 22-point fourth quarter led by Cox scoring nine of his team-high 20 points.

Hudson (17 points) added seven points in the last quarter of play to complete his last regular-season home game for the Cavaliers.

Barger Shook (10 points), Cline (seven), Sylas Coleman (five), Mast (two) and Levi Coble (two) rounded out the East Burke scoring sheet.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 43, West Caldwell 11

The JV Lady Cavaliers (16-2, 13-0 CVAC) also completed an undefeated conference season with a home win Friday in Icard.

Addy Fortenberry and Kyndal Morrison both led with 13 points, followed by Linda Crawford (nine) and Hermoine Garro (five). Crawford and Fortenberry also combined for eight rebounds with Garro capturing four steals.

JV BOYS

East Burke 47, West Caldwell 40

The JV Cavaliers (6-14, 5-9 CVAC) finished their season with a home win Friday, holding off a charge from the visiting JV Warriors.

Cannon Morrison led EB with 16 points, including nine in the second half, as Owen Hartmann also scored in double figures with 12 points. Darren Hammons (six points), Jay Dixon (five), Gabriel Wittenberg (five) and Luke Demiter (three) were other key scorers in the win.