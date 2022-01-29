Lady Cavaliers survive at West Lincoln 57-55

LINCOLNTON — The win almost slipped away.
Despite being held to just two points in the fourth quarter late Saturday, the East Burke girls basketball team held on to beat West Lincoln, 57-55, on the road in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference makeup game.
The Lady Cavaliers led 42-33 at the halftime break before the Lady Rebels controlled the second half, winning the third and fourth quarters, 17-13 and 5-2, respectively.
East Burke led 57-54 at the midpoint of the final frame and took a timeout with the same score with 2:41 left to play. The Lady Cavs, minus freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell late after she fouled out, had one-and-one foul shot opportunities the rest of the way, but missed them all.
Despite making 5 of 8 fourth-quarter free-throws, West Lincoln fell short of an upset win.
EB (9-5, 5-1 CVAC) now is tied for first in the conference standings with Newton-Conover. A home matchup with the Lady Red Devils was postponed on Friday. The Lady Cavaliers won the teams' first meeting earlier this winter in Newton.
Sophomore Ally Moore led the first-half scoring Saturday for the Lady Cavaliers, tallying 16 of her season-high 18 points before the intermission, including two first-quarter 3-pointers.
Classmate Kassie Turner assumed that role after the break, scoring eight of her season-high 12 points in the second half, including the only EB fourth-quarter points.
Stilwell (12 points), Taylor Bostain (eight) and Aubree Grigg (seven) completed scoring for EB.
The Lady Rebels were led by 21 points from Chloe Norman, including 10 points in the third quarter and a 7 of 10 performance from the free-throw line, and 18 points from Anna Biebrich, including 11 in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter.
The Lady Cavaliers stay on the road Tuesday, facing third-place CVAC team Bunker Hill.