Lady Cavs fall at buzzer to Bandys 53-52

CATAWBA — The East Burke girls basketball team’s sharpshooting effort was undone by a piercing blow at the last possible moment.
In a game where they made 10 3-pointers, the Lady Cavaliers saw a potential Catawba Valley 2A Conference win transform into a loss when the defense was gashed by host Bandys one time too many at the buzzer late Tuesday, resulting in a 53-52 setback.
Inbounding with 5.4 seconds left to go, Bandys’ win came as Lady Trojans senior point guard slashed her way to the basket and laid in a rattler as the final horn sounded, sealing EB’s fate.
Just seconds before, Aubree Grigg had given the Lady Cavaliers (4-4, 1-1 CVAC) their final lead with an inside basket off an assist from Ally Moore, who collected the ball and fired it back inside after Grigg’s first try missed the mark.
In a fourth quarter that featured 14 ties or lead changes, EB’s other advantages in the frame came on a pair of Braelyn Stilwell free throws to make it 41-40 with 5:37 to play and a Stilwell drive to the basket to make it 45-43 with 3:43 left.
It was tied at 47-all on a Kamiah Lawing basket off a Taylor Bostain assist with 1:58 to go and at 50-all on Kassie Turner’s second 3-pointer on another Bostain dish with 46 seconds remaining.
Bandys’ Caroline McIntosh gave the hosts a 51-50 lead on a free throw with 26.7 seconds to play before EB’s last scoring possession with Griggs, which began with 16.5 second on the clock.
The Lady Cavaliers’ hot shooting start cooled considerably after halftime as the hosts began to apply more pressure on the perimeter. Serenity Powell’s two 3s in the third quarter and Turner’s score in the fourth were the visitors’ only makes from beyond the mark after the intermission.
The first half was a different story as EB seemingly drained them at will, scoring all 21 of its points from the 6:05 mark of the first quarter through the 3:26 mark of the third on 3-pointers.
Turner, Stilwell (two) and Ally Moore (four) were responsible for all of that long-range scoring.
The Cavaliers still led 36-29 with 2:35 left in the third as the offense began to flow inside through Bostain and Kamiah Lawing, but Bandys ended the frame on an 8-3 run and took its first lead since the opening quarter with a 3 of its own to open up the final period, 40-39.
Moore and Stilwell led EB with 12 points apiece. Grigg, Powell and Turner added six each and Bostain and Lawing both supplied five more points for the Lady Cavs.
EB will return to action next week in McDowell’s Christmas tournament, taking on the host Lady Titans to start out on Wednesday.
BOYS
Bandys 57, East Burke 37
The Cavaliers (0-8, 0-2 CVAC) trimmed a 17-5 deficit after one quarter down to three points at 23-20 with 2:30 left until halftime, but the host Trojans’ 15-0 run spanning the middle periods put the game out of reach.
EB never got closer than 15 on two separate occasions the rest of the way in a 20-point loss.
Devenaire Hill was the source of the second-quarter rally, draining a trio of 3-pointers in the frame. A basket apiece from Logan Coffey and Caleb Hudson added to a 13-4 hurrah.
Carter Crump was the only Cavalier to reach double-digit scoring, accounting for 10 points. Hill (nine points), Coffey (five), Hudson (three), Chance Keller (three), Dawson Langley (three), Ian Cox (two) and Austin Sellers (two) filled out the remainder of the visitors’ scoresheet.
The EB boys also will compete in next week’s McDowell Christmas tournament and, like the girls, will start off against the host Trojans on Wednesday.