Lady Cavs fall at buzzer to Bandys 53-52

Bandys’ Caroline McIntosh gave the hosts a 51-50 lead on a free throw with 26.7 seconds to play before EB’s last scoring possession with Griggs, which began with 16.5 second on the clock.

The Lady Cavaliers’ hot shooting start cooled considerably after halftime as the hosts began to apply more pressure on the perimeter. Serenity Powell’s two 3s in the third quarter and Turner’s score in the fourth were the visitors’ only makes from beyond the mark after the intermission.

The first half was a different story as EB seemingly drained them at will, scoring all 21 of its points from the 6:05 mark of the first quarter through the 3:26 mark of the third on 3-pointers.

Turner, Stilwell (two) and Ally Moore (four) were responsible for all of that long-range scoring.

The Cavaliers still led 36-29 with 2:35 left in the third as the offense began to flow inside through Bostain and Kamiah Lawing, but Bandys ended the frame on an 8-3 run and took its first lead since the opening quarter with a 3 of its own to open up the final period, 40-39.

Moore and Stilwell led EB with 12 points apiece. Grigg, Powell and Turner added six each and Bostain and Lawing both supplied five more points for the Lady Cavs.