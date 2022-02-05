Lady Cavs fall to Newton-Conover at the buzzer

ICARD — Another game came down to the wire for the East Burke girls basketball team.
In the Lady Cavaliers' ninth contest of the season determined by nine or fewer points, they couldn't reprise their key Catawba Valley 2A Conference win at Newton-Conover, 59-50 on Jan. 4, instead falling in a close CVAC game this time around versus the Lady Red Devils at home, 47-45, late Saturday.
The win allowed Newton-Conover to maintain sole possession of first place in the CVAC heading into the final week of the regular season.
The game was tied four different times in the last five minutes before N-C junior Cassidy Geddes hit the game-winning jumper for the visiting Lady Red Devils.
Geddes finished with a game-high 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, for Newton-Conover.
The Lady Cavaliers (10-7, 6-3 CVAC) had the early advantage, scoring the game’s first 10 points off 3-pointers by Ally Moore and Kassie Turner and layups from Taylor Bostain and Aubree Grigg.
Newton-Conover fired back, scoring 10 straight points of its own before a Grigg basket put EB back on top, 12-10. Newton responded again with a buzzer-beating basket by Hannah Watkins for a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter.
Geddes started off the second quarter with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Red Devils their first lead, 15-12, before 3s by Moore and Braelyn Stilwell put EB back in front, 18-15.
A Grigg basket and Moore 3 pushed the Lady Cavs' lead to 23-18 before Geddes led a 9-2 run to give Newton-Conover a two-point advantage, 27-25, at the halftime break.
Grigg and Stilwell led a 10-6 Lady Cavs third quarter to put the hosts back in the lead by two, 35-33, going into the fourth quarter.
Six ties followed in the fourth quarter as EB held a 43-40 lead after three Stilwell free throws.
Geddes scored the next five points to grab a 45-43 lead for the Lady Red Devils before Grigg scored EB’s last points on an inside layup.
Grigg finished with 21 points for the Lady Cavaliers and Stilwell added 10 despite playing with foul trouble for most of the game.
Moore (nine points), Turner (three) and Bostain (two) completed EB's scoring and Serenity Powell had a couple key rebounds.
BOYS
East Burke 69, Newton-Conover 62
The Cavaliers (4-14, 4-6 CVAC) had to hang on late to gain the season sweep over the Red Devils after having a 20-point third-quarter lead.
A steal and a basket by Ben Mast saved the day for the Cavaliers late. It was followed by Logan Coffey and Carter Crump making the necessary free throws to salt away the game.
EB led 27-8 after one quarter as Coffey scored 10 of his season-high 28 points in the opening quarter.
Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter to go into the halftime break with the Cavaliers in the lead, 40-21.
The visiting Red Devils outscored EB, 41-29, in the second half, led by 19 of Jay Powell’s 25 points and four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter by Owen Cannon.
Christian Primm (12 points) and Crump (11) joined Coffey in double figures as the Cavaliers now sit a game behind West Lincoln for fourth place in the CVAC standings.
