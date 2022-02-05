Lady Cavs fall to Newton-Conover at the buzzer

ICARD — Another game came down to the wire for the East Burke girls basketball team.

In the Lady Cavaliers' ninth contest of the season determined by nine or fewer points, they couldn't reprise their key Catawba Valley 2A Conference win at Newton-Conover, 59-50 on Jan. 4, instead falling in a close CVAC game this time around versus the Lady Red Devils at home, 47-45, late Saturday.

The win allowed Newton-Conover to maintain sole possession of first place in the CVAC heading into the final week of the regular season.

The game was tied four different times in the last five minutes before N-C junior Cassidy Geddes hit the game-winning jumper for the visiting Lady Red Devils.

Geddes finished with a game-high 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, for Newton-Conover.

The Lady Cavaliers (10-7, 6-3 CVAC) had the early advantage, scoring the game’s first 10 points off 3-pointers by Ally Moore and Kassie Turner and layups from Taylor Bostain and Aubree Grigg.