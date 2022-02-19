Lady Cavs fall to Newton-Conover in CVAC final

HICKORY — The East Burke girls basketball team had the advantage at hand early on, but it didn't last.

The No. 2 seed Lady Cavaliers looked well on their way to winning Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament championship game over top-seeded Newton-Conover, but the Lady Red Devils had a different conclusion in mind at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarleton Complex.

N-C dug into the EB lead in the second half and avoided falling behind by double digits. The teams exchanged the lead three times late in the fourth quarter as a basket by Newton's 6-4 senior center, Emma Fox, sealed it in a 48-47 Lady Red Devils win.

A wide-open 3-point shot attempt by Kassie Turner fell short of the mark at the buzzer.

The Lady Cavaliers (15-8) scored the game’s first seven points off Braelyn Stilwell and Ally Moore 3s and a Taylor Bostain basket. Stilwell added two more baskets to build an 11-2 first-quarter lead.

Bostain and Aubree Grigg opened the second quarter with layups, extending the lead to 16-2 before Newton junior Cassidy Geddes scored the next 10 of 16 points to trim it to a 20-14 deficit midway through the second period.