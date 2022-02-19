Lady Cavs fall to Newton-Conover in CVAC final

HICKORY — The East Burke girls basketball team had the advantage at hand early on, but it didn't last.
The No. 2 seed Lady Cavaliers looked well on their way to winning Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament championship game over top-seeded Newton-Conover, but the Lady Red Devils had a different conclusion in mind at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarleton Complex.
N-C dug into the EB lead in the second half and avoided falling behind by double digits. The teams exchanged the lead three times late in the fourth quarter as a basket by Newton's 6-4 senior center, Emma Fox, sealed it in a 48-47 Lady Red Devils win.
A wide-open 3-point shot attempt by Kassie Turner fell short of the mark at the buzzer.
The Lady Cavaliers (15-8) scored the game’s first seven points off Braelyn Stilwell and Ally Moore 3s and a Taylor Bostain basket. Stilwell added two more baskets to build an 11-2 first-quarter lead.
Bostain and Aubree Grigg opened the second quarter with layups, extending the lead to 16-2 before Newton junior Cassidy Geddes scored the next 10 of 16 points to trim it to a 20-14 deficit midway through the second period.
Grigg, Stilwell, and Bostian scored baskets to build EB’s lead back up to nine, 28-19, at the halftime break.
Newton outscored EB 13-6 in the third quarter, but a Grigg basket to beat the clock lifted the Lady Cavaliers to a two-point lead going into the fourth.
The lead only got as high as four before Geddes tied it up, then Moore hit a 3 to put EB back ahead 41-38.
The next 10 of 16 points went to Newton and a three-point play by Stilwell marked EB’s last lead before Fox’ go-ahead winning basket.
Stilwell (20 points) and Grigg (12) both scored in double figures for EB with Moore (nine) and Bostain (six) completing the scoring.
Geddes led the Lady Red Devils with a game-high 25 points.
SEMIFINALS
East Burke 56, Bunker Hill 41
In Thursday's CVAC Tournament semifinal game in Hickory, EB held off third-seeded Bunker Hill after holding a 25-20 halftime lead.
The Lady Cavaliers led 15-3 after one quarter off eight total points by Stilwell and four additional points by Bostain.
The Lady Bears won the second quarter 17-10 off six points apiece from Faith Isenhour and Olivia Ellis.
The second half belonged to EB as the Cavs outscored Bunker Hill 13-6 and 18-15 in the last two quarters.
Stilwell added 11 more points in the second half, including a third-quarter 3-pointer, to finish with a game-high 21, tying her season-high.
Grigg (12 points) and Bostain (10) also scored in double figures with Moore (six), Turner (five) and, in her return from injury, Kamiah Lawing (two) completing the scoring.
The Lady Bears were led in double figures by Isenhour (14 points) and Maliyah McClain (13).
