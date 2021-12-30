Lady Cavs place 3rd in McDowell tournament

MARION — The East Burke girls basketball team ended the year 2021 with a .500 overall record and a third-place holiday finish.
The Lady Cavaliers (5-5) earned those marks after recording a 48-23 win over Madison on Thursday to finish third in the McDowell Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Patriots were a last-minute substitute opponent for the Lady Cavaliers after the Community School of Davidson dropped out of the tournament, shifting EB's original counterpart, Pisgah, to the tournament championship game versus host McDowell later in the day
Five different Lady Cavaliers scored in the opening quarter of play to build a 21-4 lead, including Ally Moore (five points); Aubree Grigg, Braelyn Stilwell and Kamiah Lawing (four apiece); and Taylor Bostain.
Moore made a 3-pointer in the second quarter and Stilwell (2 for 2), Moore (2 for 2) and Serenity Powell (1 for 2) all earned trips to the foul line to remain well ahead at halftime, 29-10.
Grigg, Stilwell, Powell, Bostain and Addie Fortenberry all scored in the second half for EB as each player on the roster got logged minutes on the court.
Moore led EB with 10 points as Grigg, Stilwell, Powell and Bostain all scored eight points apiece.
BOYS
Pisgah 71, East Burke 70
The Cavaliers again were within range of gaining their first win of the season before ending the 2021 calendar year, but fell shy once more.
A Logan Coffey 3-pointer tied Pisgah at 64-all with under four minutes left and EB built a 70-66 lead off an Ian Cox basket and a pair of Coffey free throws.
But the Bears followed with a 3-pointer by Jake Lowery and a pair of free throws by Caden Robinson, who notched a game-high 30 points, to earn the next five points and, subsequently, the win.
EB also had two costly turnovers off Carter Crump's mishandled dribble and Devenaire Hill's off-target pass to the corner that could have led to a 3-point attempt for the Cavs.
Despite the loss, Coffey registered a new career-high of 27 points as Crump added 15 to tie his season-high and Cox (career-high 13) also scored in double figures.
Cavaliers head coach Jerome Ramsey remains optimistic about what 2022 can bring for his team despite the 0-10 mark.
“We just need to keep being that team that laid it on the line and competed like we thought we had the chance to win," he said.
“The big word for us across the board (heading into the new year) is consistency. If we can become a consistent team, we will have fun times down the stretch.”
East Burke returns to Catawba Valley 2A Conference play on Tuesday at Newton-Conover.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.