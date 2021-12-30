Lady Cavs place 3rd in McDowell tournament

BOYS

Pisgah 71, East Burke 70

The Cavaliers again were within range of gaining their first win of the season before ending the 2021 calendar year, but fell shy once more.

A Logan Coffey 3-pointer tied Pisgah at 64-all with under four minutes left and EB built a 70-66 lead off an Ian Cox basket and a pair of Coffey free throws.

But the Bears followed with a 3-pointer by Jake Lowery and a pair of free throws by Caden Robinson, who notched a game-high 30 points, to earn the next five points and, subsequently, the win.

EB also had two costly turnovers off Carter Crump's mishandled dribble and Devenaire Hill's off-target pass to the corner that could have led to a 3-point attempt for the Cavs.

Despite the loss, Coffey registered a new career-high of 27 points as Crump added 15 to tie his season-high and Cox (career-high 13) also scored in double figures.

Cavaliers head coach Jerome Ramsey remains optimistic about what 2022 can bring for his team despite the 0-10 mark.

“We just need to keep being that team that laid it on the line and competed like we thought we had the chance to win," he said.