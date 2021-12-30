Lady Patriots grind out Freedom Christmas Inv’l title vs. Hibriten

The Freedom girls basketball team’s lowest scoring total in 11 years was a winner.

The host Lady Patriots were able to grind out a 31-25 victory over Hibriten late Wednesday and secure the girls championship in the 47th Freedom Christmas Invitational, their second straight title in the event after winning in it 2019 and seeing it shelved by COVID-19 last year.

The 31-point output represented Freedom’s lowest scoring total since a 59-29 loss to Charlotte Christian in the same tournament on Dec. 30, 2010, just one day shy of a full 11-year gap. It also was FHS’ lowest winning total in at least 15 years, with a 34-33 home win over R-S Central at Jan. 4, 2013, coming closest to that mark over the decade-and-a-half span.

Freedom’s leads were 6-5, 19-8 and 24-19 after the first three quarters. A Zakiah King basket off a Christena Rhone assist and a Rhone 3-pointer assisted by Statlee McGee to open the fourth quarter pushed the lead to double digits for the final time, and the Patriots held on from there.