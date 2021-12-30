Lady Patriots grind out Freedom Christmas Inv’l title vs. Hibriten

The Freedom girls basketball team’s lowest scoring total in 11 years was a winner.
The host Lady Patriots were able to grind out a 31-25 victory over Hibriten late Wednesday and secure the girls championship in the 47th Freedom Christmas Invitational, their second straight title in the event after winning in it 2019 and seeing it shelved by COVID-19 last year.
The 31-point output represented Freedom’s lowest scoring total since a 59-29 loss to Charlotte Christian in the same tournament on Dec. 30, 2010, just one day shy of a full 11-year gap. It also was FHS’ lowest winning total in at least 15 years, with a 34-33 home win over R-S Central at Jan. 4, 2013, coming closest to that mark over the decade-and-a-half span.
Freedom’s leads were 6-5, 19-8 and 24-19 after the first three quarters. A Zakiah King basket off a Christena Rhone assist and a Rhone 3-pointer assisted by Statlee McGee to open the fourth quarter pushed the lead to double digits for the final time, and the Patriots held on from there.
“I’m just so proud of them,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “It’s easy to get spoiled at Freedom, but this one was really special because we’ve had to really regroup after losing Sydnie (Demiter) and Amighty (Walker) and playing the first two nights (of the tournament) without Statlee. We talked about how it doesn’t always have to be pretty.
“Sometimes, you’ve just got to find ways to win, whether it’s pretty or whether it’s ugly. That’s what they did tonight. And for the past two nights, we’ve given them a game plan and they’ve executed it perfectly. We knew we didn’t want this game to be a track meet. We executed what we wanted to, and I’m so proud of them.”
King, who tallied a double-double with team-highs of 11 points and 11 rebounds, was named the tourney’s MVP after averaging 14.7 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks across three contests.
“She just does so many little things right,” Reddick said. “She’s got great touch around the basket, she’s a great shot blocker, she’s a great rebounder. And more importantly, she’s just a great teammate. She stays even-keel — she doesn’t get too high or too low.
“She just goes in and does her job, and I love that about her.”
King was joined on the all-tournament team by fellow seniors Rhone and Stevee McGee.
Rhone (10 points) and Stevee McGee (five) combined with freshman Peyton Caldwell (five) to secure a Christmas tournament victory for a senior class that missed out on the event in 2020.
Rhone battled through injuries all week to help facilitate wins for the Lady Patriots.
“I always have my teammates supporting me and helping me get through recovery,” she said.
Rhone and her teammates get all of next week off to enjoy some rest and treatment. Freedom will be back on Jan. 11 to start Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play in a quick rematch against the Lady Panthers, again inside the friendly confines of Crump-Rogers Gym.
BOYS
Enka 80, Freedom 46
The Christmas title quest did not go as well for the Patriot boys as the Jets throttled up.
Enka amassed a double-digit lead of 20-9 after a quarter and increased it to 25 points at 44-19 at the half before Freedom (8-3) kept pace with the Jets in the third quarter. But any hopes of a fourth-quarter comeback were not realized as FHS was outscored 15-6 the rest of the way.
The loss denied the Patriots a fifth straight championship in their host holiday event.
Freshman Amore Connelly was the lone Patriot in double figures with 17 points. He was named all-tournament alongside junior teammate Philly Harris, who tallied nine points in the setback.
Trey Ledford tallied nine points on a trio of second-quarter 3-pointers and Gavin McNaughton scored four points, all consecutively late in the opening period, for the Patriots.
Enka’s Ian Clinkscales-King was named boys tournament MVP after a 23-point performance.
