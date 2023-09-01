VALDESE — Fresh off a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference co-championship, the Draughn girls tennis team has its eyes on a repeat prize this fall.

So far, the Lady Wildcats have looked the part as they’re off to a 5-0 start through three weeks of play, including a 5-4 win in their league-opening match at Avery County on Thursday.

DHS still has three singles players and a doubles team who are unblemished through five matches, which also include a 7-0 season-opening home win versus West Caldwell on Aug. 16, a 6-3 victory over South Caldwell in Valdese on Aug. 21, a 7-0 triumph over the Lady Warriors on Aug. 23 in Gamewell, and a 9-0 shutout of county rival Patton on Wednesday in Morganton.

“I think what helps us is that we work hard. We’ve been going for a while now since we got started kind of early,” said Draughn second-year head coach Kelsey Houser. “The girls have been working hard and they don’t really care about the antics. They just love playing tennis and being with each other. I think that’s kind of what helps us.

“We really tried to preach family this year. So, the girls are cheering each other on. We’re trying to push each other. And I think that really helps us.”

No. 5/6 singles player Maddie Crouch has a 5-0 record, No. 2 Maria Medrano is 4-0, No. 2/3 Jenna Coffey is 3-0 and the No. 1 doubles team of Aubrey Childers/Crouch is 5-0. Additionally, No. 3/4 singles player Abbey Humphries (4-1), No. 4/5 Sasha Duckworth (4-1) and the doubles team of Coffey/Humphries (2-1) just lost their first matches of the year versus the Lady Vikings on Thursday. No. 1 singles player Childers (3-2) and the doubles teams of Medrano/Duckworth (3-1) and Humphries/Laney Winebarger (1-0) also have winning records so far this fall.

Impressively, even though they did play last year, Childers and Medrano are the top two singles seeds and Duckworth also is excelling for the Lady Wildcats as sophomores this year. That class narrowly outnumbers seniors for DHS.

“That’s one thing I thought about going into the season — we are a young team,” Houser said. “Even though, right now, we still have three seniors in the lineup, we also have three sophomores. Total on our team, we have six seniors, but we also have seven sophomores.

“We are very young. For example, Aubrey Childers is our No. 1 right now. Last year, she played the fourth or fifth seed. For her, going from that lower seed to No. 1 is a huge change of pace. Sasha wasn’t even seeded last year. For her to be at the No. 5 spot is huge, and it’s a major difference. I think just getting them used to the pace of the game is a lot to be proud of. That’s hard, especially as a sophomore, to be put in that position, but they’re really handling it well. From last year to this year, they’ve made huge improvements and are going to continue to get better. That’s all you can ask for from someone so much younger.”

Upcoming on next week’s slate for Draughn is a nonconference rivalry match versus East Burke on Tuesday and a road trip on Wednesday to Owen, the other co-champion of the WHC last fall. From there, the Lady Wildcats really jump into the meat of the league schedule.

“We have a tough conference,” Houser said. “We knew that Avery was going to be tough coming into it. We knew that they were going to be competitive and had quite a few girls coming back who are seniors, so we played (against) a lot of seniors (on Thursday). Owen, last year, we were co-champions with them. They won the 2A seed and we won the 1A seed. We definitely expect tough matches with them and (NCSSM-Morganton, a new addition to the WHC,) may be competitive.

“But our conference as a whole is going to be competitive. We kind of expected that and we’re kind of taking it game-by-game.”

Along with last year’s team co-championship, individual league titles for the now-graduated Maddison Powell in singles and for Coffey/Humphries in doubles, a league player of the year award for DHS graduate Katie Cozort, and All-WHC nods for Cozort, Powell, Coffey, Medrano, Humphries and Childers, Houser was named the conference’s coach of the year in her inaugural campaign. She feels even more comfortable in her second season leading the program.

“I feel like I’m more comfortable, but I’m still adapting and learning, as well,” Houser said. “I also coach other sports, and I always try to keep my coaching the same in some aspects, but I’m learning that in tennis or any other sport, sometimes, you have to adapt. We’ve set goals, and we obviously still want to make those goals. We want to have a really good season and things like that.

“But like I said, the girls just love to show up and play. So, for me, I’m very competitive. I like to win. With them, it’s kind of hard for me sometimes because I see them and they just love being out there and having fun. Sometimes, I have to take a step back and let my competitive edge die down a little because they do the best when they’re not being pushed or put under pressure and are just having fun. I’m still learning as I go, and I think you never reach your full potential. So, I’m excited to see how even I as a coach can grow over the next few years.”