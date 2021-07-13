Latest close loss ends Post 21 season (with video)

Burke couldn’t make any headway in the bottom half of the frame, retiring in order via groundout, strikeout and flyout to bring to a close the game, the series and the season, which saw the team play 22 times in 23 days.

For the season, Post 21 was 2-10 in games decided by three runs or fewer, losing the last nine of those consecutively. All 11 of the team’s losses were by four runs or fewer.

Post 21 (11-11) took a 1-0 lead in the third when Mozeley got to second on an error, then took third when Chapel Matson also reached on a Mint Hill miscue. Mozeley scored one batter later when Three Young knocked a base hit to left field.

Burke’s advantage was expanded by three runs in the fifth as Matson hit a one-out single to right, got to second on a passed ball and scored when Young took second on an error. Young moved to third on a Wes Smith sacrifice, then scored as Carson Dyson (2 for 4) singled to shallow left. Dyson made it to second as Brayson Buff (2 for 4) hit safely and scored when Hunter Byerly slapped a double to left.