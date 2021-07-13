Latest close loss ends Post 21 season (with video)

Early on Monday evening, it looked like the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team was unfazed by the threat of elimination.
In the end, it was another frustratingly close loss in a season full of them.
Western Division No. 4 seed Post 21 opened up a 4-0 advantage over East No. 1 Mint Hill Post 555 at Morganton’s Shuey Field in Game 4 of the teams’ second-round Area IV playoff series and appeared poised to force a do-or-die Game 5.
But after Mint Hill trimmed the lead to 4-1 following six frames, a pitching change proved to not work in Burke’s favor as Post 555 took advantage of some inaccuracy and did some work with the bats, putting across six more runs before sitting down the Post 21 side in order in the bottom of the seventh to win, 7-4, and advance by winning the series, 3-1.
Post 21 starter Daniel Stevenson entered the seventh having yielded just five hits and one earned run but exited after a leadoff walk. Reliever Mason Mozeley surrendered a triple to his first batter, trimming the lead to 4-2, before another run scored on a passed ball and knocked the lead down to one. Mozeley then walked three straight batters to load the bases before being pulled in favor of Christian White.
A sacrifice fly from White’s first batter made it 4-4, then a walk reloaded the bases for Mint Hill. Pinch hitter Carson Gesing then came up big for the visitors, slapping a single to right field to score two runners and put the guests up 6-4. Mint Hill scored another run later in the inning to go up by three.
Burke couldn’t make any headway in the bottom half of the frame, retiring in order via groundout, strikeout and flyout to bring to a close the game, the series and the season, which saw the team play 22 times in 23 days.
For the season, Post 21 was 2-10 in games decided by three runs or fewer, losing the last nine of those consecutively. All 11 of the team’s losses were by four runs or fewer.
Post 21 (11-11) took a 1-0 lead in the third when Mozeley got to second on an error, then took third when Chapel Matson also reached on a Mint Hill miscue. Mozeley scored one batter later when Three Young knocked a base hit to left field.
Burke’s advantage was expanded by three runs in the fifth as Matson hit a one-out single to right, got to second on a passed ball and scored when Young took second on an error. Young moved to third on a Wes Smith sacrifice, then scored as Carson Dyson (2 for 4) singled to shallow left. Dyson made it to second as Brayson Buff (2 for 4) hit safely and scored when Hunter Byerly slapped a double to left.
On the mound, Stevenson sat down the Mint Hill side in order in back-to-back innings in the third and fourth. That came after Stevenson got out of back-to-back jams in the first two frames, forcing Post 555 to strand two runners in scoring position in both innings. That feat was repeated in the fifth and sixth as Mint Hill left two more men on second and third in both frames.
Stevenson stuck out two and walked four across his six-plus innings of work.
“I thought Daniel was really good tonight,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said. “I felt like it was time to probably do something different at the top of the order after we walked the leadoff to start the (seventh) inning. He was really good.
“But we’re shorthanded. I’m not a guy who’s going to make any excuses. They beat us. But the grind that we endured and the games that we won, the quick turnaround for the McDowell kids to lose a postseason game in the third round of the state playoffs and to have them show up the next night to play at Asheville on June 20, they were gritty, they were tough and they competed.”
Rowe added that Burke can hold its head up about its accomplishments (including its first sweep of rival Caldwell County and first advanced-round playoff win since 2009 and tying its highest win total since ’10) even if it might find itself thinking about missed opportunities it had to win and advance — Burke scored first in all four of the series’ games — despite being low on arms and depth.
Rowe said his club has a chance to return all but one of its players for next season.
Mint Hill in the Area IV semifinals starting today will face Cherryville Post 100, the West’s No. 2 seed.
