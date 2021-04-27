LeBron accidentally tags Freedom

Morganton’s Freedom High accidentally got some Twitter recognition from LeBron James on Monday afternoon when the NBA superstar tried to thank Freedom High School in Orlando, Fla.

“Appreciate the love @FHS_GoPats Orlando for allowing me to use the facilities ... #GoPats,” James tweeted.

It’s easy to understand the mistake as both Freedom Highs share the Patriots nickname and the red, white and blue team colors. But whereas Morganton’s FHS has an enrollment of about 1,200, the Orlando FHS has nearly 4,000 students.

Morganton’s FHS account quoted James’ tweet and wrote: “Couple things: @KingJames @FHS_GoPats Thanks for the Love, but we’re in Morganton, NC. #PatriotPride. So here in NC, we’re obviously MICHAEL JORDAN kinda place! But anytime you wanna come by here, the gym is yours! #RehabGrind.”

James’ original tweet had 15,500 likes, 1,100 replies and 800 retweets at midday Tuesday.

Football title game sites announced

This spring’s NCHSAA high school football state championship games will be played at North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium and N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, the association announced Monday.