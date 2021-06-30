LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 21 softball splits at Shelby

SHELBY — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team split Tuesday night’s N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League road doubleheader with Shelby Post 82, with both contests played at Crest High School going to extra innings.

Post 21 (8-6) exploded late and claimed the nightcap by a 12-5 margin after losing the opener (final score not available).

It was the fourth time this season that Post 21 lost game one of a twinbill but rebounded to win game two, including in its earlier meeting with Shelby at home June 8.

In the second game, Post 21’s Elle Tanner pitched all six innings and struck out five. At the plate, Tanner also excelled, going 2 for 3 with a bases-clearing double off the fence with the bases loaded. She finished with three RBIs and scored three runs.

Post 21 was also aided offensively in the contest by Katie Cozort (3 for 4, triple, two doubles), Maddie Crouch (2 for 2, walk, two runs), Chloe Gary (1 for 2, double, walk, two runs) and Hailey Snodgrass (three RBIs).

In game one, Bridget Patrick pitched all six innings and took the hard-luck loss. Tanner went 2 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs, and Regan Winkler added two hits. Winkler ended with a three-hit evening after hitting safely in game two also.