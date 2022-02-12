Lobby brawl mars night, ends Patton boys game early

As a result, Hendersonville got credit for a 35-28 victory in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference game, which was deemed official with halftime score.

“I told the players that they didn’t do anything to cause this game not to be finished,” Brittain said. “I told them if they can play that well against the No. 2 team in the state, they can play with anybody.”

The boys’ game followed a very physical girls’ game between the Lady Panthers and Lady Bearcats. The two teams amassed 56 fouls in the Lady Panthers’ 53-36 win.

A Hendersonville player left with an injury after a scuffle for a loose ball near the stands. Then, with about 20 seconds left, with primarily substitute players in the game, officials called a foul on the Lady Panthers. As teams started toward the Hendersonville basket for free throws, some visiting players left the bench running toward a Patton player. The officiating crew signaled that the game was over and had the clock run out.

“We played a very physical game,” said Lady Panthers coach Autumn Helms, whose team was whistled for 29 fouls and had three players foul out.