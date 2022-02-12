Lobby brawl mars night, ends Patton boys game early

A night of emotional, physical basketball action spilled from the gymnasium into the lobby of Patton High School at halftime of the boys game Friday night and ended the 2021-22 regular season.
After a physical girls game that ended with referees signaling the end of action and having the clock run out, the boys’ game started with one half packed with on-court action. At halftime, however, a commotion outside the gym doors led fans rushing to see what was happening and Hendersonville coach Marvin Featherstone returning emotional.
The Patton public address announcer summoned Patton principal Dillon Sain and athletic director Jeff Williams to the scorers’ table. They met with Featherstone, Patton coach Dennis Brittain, and the game's officiating crew. Initially, the officials determined the second half of the boys’ game would be played without fans in the stands.
With the aid of Morganton police officers called to the scene, fans started leaving the gymnasium. However, some remained, with one chanting she would not leave without a refund. After another meeting of school officials, coaches and referees, the game was called off completely.
“An altercation in the lobby led the game to be canceled for the safety of students and fans,” Sain said.
As a result, Hendersonville got credit for a 35-28 victory in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference game, which was deemed official with halftime score.
“I told the players that they didn’t do anything to cause this game not to be finished,” Brittain said. “I told them if they can play that well against the No. 2 team in the state, they can play with anybody.”
The boys’ game followed a very physical girls’ game between the Lady Panthers and Lady Bearcats. The two teams amassed 56 fouls in the Lady Panthers’ 53-36 win.
A Hendersonville player left with an injury after a scuffle for a loose ball near the stands. Then, with about 20 seconds left, with primarily substitute players in the game, officials called a foul on the Lady Panthers. As teams started toward the Hendersonville basket for free throws, some visiting players left the bench running toward a Patton player. The officiating crew signaled that the game was over and had the clock run out.
“We played a very physical game,” said Lady Panthers coach Autumn Helms, whose team was whistled for 29 fouls and had three players foul out.
When the boys’ game tipped, the teams battled evenly most of the first quarter, which ended with Hendersonville leading 18-14.
Hendersonville’s Keenan Wilkins scored with 4:03 left in the second quarter, giving the Bearcats a 26-18 advantage. Quentin Rice’s bucket with 55.4 seconds left pulled the Panthers within 32-28. Then, Wilkins ended the half’s scoring with a 3-pointer, giving the Bearcats the 35-28 advantage.
Patton’s Waylon Rutherford heaved a shot from about two-thirds of the length of the court that rimmed off at the buzzer. At the time, no one knew the halftime horn would be the final one of the game.
“We just didn’t finish the things we needed to,” Brittain said. “We let (Wilkins) get free a few times that we shouldn’t have.”
The Panthers (14-7 overall, 8-4 MF7) now turn toward the MF7 Tournament. Seeding for the conference tournament was finalized Saturday and No. 3 seed PHS will host No. 6 Chase at 6 p.m. on Monday in the first round.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Brittain said. “This is the time of year that you want to be playing your best basketball. I believe we’re doing that.”
The Lady Panthers completed a season sweep of Hendersonville and finished the regular season by winning four of their last five games. Patton also defeated Hendersonville, 62-52, on Feb. 3 at Hendersonville.
Kierra Teeters sank a 3-pointer 70 seconds into the game and the Lady Panthers never trailed the Lady Bearcats. The Lady Panthers led 12-3 after one quarter, 26-9 at halftime, and 41-20 after three periods en route to the 17-point victory.
Haven Duckworth, with 16 points, and Hayley Caraway, with 10, led Patton in scoring.
“The girls have positive attitudes,” Helms said. “They’re not quitting. The hard work is really paying off when we want it to be.”
The Lady Panthers enter the MF7 Tournament at 5-16 overall and 5-7 in the league. As the No. 6 seed, Patton will visit No. 3 Polk County in the first round at 6 p.m. on Monday.
“The last couple of weeks is the only time we’ve finally had the whole team,” Helms said, referring to COVID protocols and injuries. “It’s a toss-up in the conference. Everybody is evenly matched.”
THURSDAY
BOYS
Patton 70, East Rutherford 50
Rutherford turned Rutherford County in to his own personal playground as he scored 23 points on the night and keyed a 17-0 run in the third quarter that turned a 33-30 deficit into a 47-33 lead and the Panthers cruised to a 20-point road win.
In that third frame, Rutherford hit several clutch shots to extend the decisive run, including a pair of big 3s.
“He hit some really big shots for us,” Brittain said. “Overall, I think we played with more emotion and played at a little faster tempo. Give East credit, I knew they we going to give us a battle and they did. This is a good road win for us.”
The game was tight early on. The Panthers then crashed the glass as Randan Clarke scored six straight second-chance points. Anthony Feaster-Hicks also scored four points in the paint as Patton doubled up East 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
In that fourth quarter, Rutherford scored seven points to help put the game away and Quentin Rice was a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.
GIRLS
East Rutherford 66, Patton 42
The Lady Panthers hung tough with the third-ranked and unbeaten Lady Cavaliers, but the home team used an explosive 26-7 third quarter to pull away.
Cierra Lail gave Patton an early lead with an old fashioned three-point play, but East responded with a 7-0 run capped on a 3 as the Cavaliers led 9-3. Lail broke the run with a putback and a foul shot, but Patton still trailed 15-6 at the end of the first.
By the time Caraway sank a foul line jumper, the Panthers had clawed back to 24-22 with less than a minute left in the half.
East quickly expanded its lead at the outset of the second half, however.
Ray Duckworth and Jacob Conley can be reached at sports@morganton.com.