Local boys own day at Dan Dobson Jr Open

Local players swept each of the three boys flights of the Dan Dobson Junior Open on Monday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, dominating the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Mimosa Junior Invitational qualifier event.

Connelly Springs’ Sam Mace won the boys 16-18 flight and had the top overall boys score, Morganton’s Alex Bock claimed the boys 14-15 flight, and rising Freedom High School freshman Hank Johnson topped the boys 12-13 flight. Bock and Johnson are repeat flight winners while Mace improved from seventh a year ago.

All three boys flight winners already were qualified for the Mimosa in late August, but backed it up with their Dobson performances. A total of seven other boys players qualified for the Mimosa with results of 1-over par or better on Monday. And girls winner Ella Kue of Kings Mountain (7-over 79) qualified, as did Concord’s Brooke Sutton (11-over 83), who finished in a three-way tie for second but defeated Newton’s Sondra Uon in a playoff.

Mace shot a 3-under par 69 to win by one stroke. He birdied the seventh, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes compared to just two bogeys on the third and fifth holes and one double-bogey on the 16th.