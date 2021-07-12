Local boys own day at Dan Dobson Jr Open

Local players swept each of the three boys flights of the Dan Dobson Junior Open on Monday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, dominating the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Mimosa Junior Invitational qualifier event.
Connelly Springs’ Sam Mace won the boys 16-18 flight and had the top overall boys score, Morganton’s Alex Bock claimed the boys 14-15 flight, and rising Freedom High School freshman Hank Johnson topped the boys 12-13 flight. Bock and Johnson are repeat flight winners while Mace improved from seventh a year ago.
All three boys flight winners already were qualified for the Mimosa in late August, but backed it up with their Dobson performances. A total of seven other boys players qualified for the Mimosa with results of 1-over par or better on Monday. And girls winner Ella Kue of Kings Mountain (7-over 79) qualified, as did Concord’s Brooke Sutton (11-over 83), who finished in a three-way tie for second but defeated Newton’s Sondra Uon in a playoff.
Mace shot a 3-under par 69 to win by one stroke. He birdied the seventh, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes compared to just two bogeys on the third and fifth holes and one double-bogey on the 16th.
Bock was 1-under par at 71, also winning his flight by one stroke as he birdied the third, seventh, eighth, 12th and 14th holes and bogeyed the first, sixth, ninth and 13th holes.
And Johnson likewise was 1-under, but won his flight by three strokes. He was highly consistent, birdieing the seventh and 18th holes, bogeying the 15th, and shooting par on the other 15 holes.
Christina Fisher, who recently graduated from FHS, shot an 11-over 83 to finish tied for second with Sutton and Uon at four strokes behind Kue. Fisher birdied Nos. 4 and 12, bogeyed nine holes and double-bogeyed just twice on Nos. 10 and 15.
Finishes for other Burke County boys players included a 16th-place tie for Michael Cates (+14), 19th for Brady Chamberlain (+16), 20th for Wilson Cates (+22) and 22nd for Hayden Stoer (+27), all in the 14-15 flight.
Recent Freedom grad Albany Bock, who won the girls flight in 2020, finished sixth with a 17-over 89. Morganton’s Katie Riebel (+35) was eighth in the girls flight.
